Lyn Strickland, an emergency room nurse at East Jefferson General Hospital, worked eight days in a row so she could be home when her daughter's preschool closed for the long Labor Day weekend.
So when she found out Audubon Primary Preschool would be shuttered on Tuesday because of Tropical Storm Gordon, she had a small panic attack.
"I’m a nurse, I schedule three months out sometimes," said Strickland, 40. "I really can’t miss work. It’s people’s lives — it's the ER."
Strickland was among thousands of parents scrambling to find last-minute child care as schools and day care facilities across the metro area closed in preparation for the storm. Their problems were compounded when many schools said they would remain closed Wednesday out of an abundance of caution.
Most attempted to find drop-in day care services, nanny agencies or backup baby sitters to watch their kids. Others called upon grandparents or relatives to help pick up the slack.
Strickland and her husband, Ronnie, agreed he would bring their daughter to work with him at TPC Louisiana, a golf course in Avondale where he works as an assistant superintendent.
But the stress of figuring out child care during school closures is already factoring into their plans for the future.
"We definitely won't be having any other children," Strickland said.
Nicole Fraser, the owner of the company Nurture Nannies, an agency that provides sitters both long-term and on demand, said she had seen dozens of new requests between Monday and Tuesday for parents scrambling to find care.
"Oh, we're utterly swamped," said Fraser, 42.
Fraser was also busy extending accommodations for existing clients who needed extra care. One issue, she said, is that some nannies are willing to work amid threats of bad weather, while others aren't.
"They’re used to school boards and stuff being overly cautious," Fraser said about nannies who are from the area. Those who are from out of town tend to "hear of closures and they kind of start to panic," she said.
Still, many parents don't have the budget to call last-minute nanny services. The standard day rate for Nurture Nannies, for example, runs at $20 an hour, with an additional fee of $5 per hour for each child if there are more than three.
The parents who can't spend the extra cash make do with a hodgepodge of arrangements, shuttling their kids from place to place throughout the day.
"Kids will be in tow for work (the little I’ll be able to do), and I’m trying to arrange play dates to switch off with other parents," Suzanne Perilloux Leckert, a 42-year-old urban planning consultant, said on Facebook.
Leckert's three kids — 8-year-old Mary Claire, 6-year-old Henry and 4-year-old Eloise — had all gone to play dates on Tuesday so that she could work from home, but she said she hadn't always been so lucky in the past.
Rebecca Condron Wissler, who works at a local law firm, was in a similar boat.
Her plan was to send her older daughter to work with one parent, while her 7-month old stayed at home with the other. Later in the day, she had arranged for a part-time sitter to relieve the parent at home.
"We are still paper-rock-scissoring to figure out which lucky parent that will be," Wissler said Monday night.
Still others had no choice but to take an unplanned day off of work.
"I scramble and then usually end up ... using vacation or sick time," Ashley Teeter, a customer service representative at a local plastics company, said on Facebook. "Single mom with no family here, and a sitter will usually take up all that I make in a day."
Noele Forstall LaRosa, a paralegal, has been dealing with school closures for years. This year, each of her four children go to different schools, and they were all closed on Tuesday.
"My boss is super understanding. He has five kids of his own. But it’s hard to bring the baby to work," LaRosa said. "Last thing ... mom guilt is real. If I have to miss work it’s really hard for me. Same if I have to miss a school event."