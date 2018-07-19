The St. Tammany Parish School Board voted unanimously Thursday night to allow students to bring cell phones to public schools but said they can be used only in case of an emergency.
After a longtime ban on cell phones at the parish’s 55 public school campuses, Schools Superintendent Trey Folse first broached the subject of loosening the policy in April.
The board voted 13-0 to adopt the new policy, with members Neal Hennegan and Charles Harrell absent.
Work on the new regulations began two months after a mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in which a former student killed 17 people.
Hoping to minimize the risk of a similar incident in St. Tammany, Folse gathered a team of school leaders and law enforcement officials who, among other things, recommended that students be allowed to carry cell phones with which they could alert authorities in case of an emergency.
“I knew the importance of doing this, but I also knew the importance of doing it right,” Folse said. “(If it’s not done right,) it could turn into a distraction in the learning environment. We’re hoping for a good balance. I think we’re there now (with this new policy,) but if not, I’m OK saying we have to tweak it.”
Folse and his administrative team did tweak the “electronic telecommunication devices” policy prior to the board's vote Thursday. The policy was amended to give the superintendent, rather than individual school principals, authority to make exceptions to the cell phone rule.
The approved policy says that phones can be carried on campus and on school buses, but they must be powered down and stowed away in a student’s locker, school bag, purse or pocket. The phone cannot be displayed at any time during the school day.
If a student is caught using or displaying a phone during the school day, or if the phone rings, he or she will be disciplined.
Folse said that when he meets with school principals on Wednesday, they will discuss disciplinary actions for students who violate the policy. Those measures will be added to the student handbook after being voted upon by the School Board.
The only time a phone may be used during instructional time or on a school bus is if an emergency occurs. The policy defines an emergency as “an actual or imminent threat to public health or safety which may result in loss of life or injury.”
The school system will not be responsible for lost or stolen electronic devices.
District 15 member Mary K. Bellisario, who is retiring after six terms on the board, asked that language be added specifying that the same policy applies on school buses, namely that phones cannot be used except in an emergency.
Bellisario had raised questions about the cell phone policy when the board met last week as a committee of the whole. She abstained from voting on the new policy then but voted for it Thursday.
“I had some questions that were answered,” Bellisario said. “I wanted more time to study the state law (that limits cell phone use in public schools). And once we could iron that out, that we wouldn’t be leaving this up to 55 separate principals and instead to the superintendent, that made me feel much better.”
Bellisario asked Folse if devices such as Fitbits and smart watches would be allowed. He said he won’t ask teachers and principals to “check everyone’s watch,” but that if those devices become a distraction, the policy could be changed.
“Like I said last week, this is a start,” Folse said. “We might come back in a semester with some tweaks; we might come back next summer. It’s something we’ll have to look into. It seems like every time we make a rule about technology, 30 seconds later the technology itself it changed.”
School Board President Robin Mullett said she’s in full support of the new policy and that she has allowed her kids to carry phones to school in case of an emergency.
Other board members acknowledged that students already had phones on campus regularly and said the new policy better explains how and when they can be used.
“Our other cell phone policy was outdated and didn’t work for our school system,” Mullett said. “So this is a very good thing.”