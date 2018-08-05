Principal Terran Perry has a goal: that when the first class graduates from St. John the Baptist Parish’s new STEM Magnet High School in three years, students will be able to go to whatever college they want.
That’s the bold message he gave to hundreds of students and their parents who met for the new school’s orientation session Friday night, in advance of Wednesday’s first day of glasses.
The school, located on the former Leon Godchaux High School campus in Reserve, is the first of its kind at the high school level in St. John Parish.
It has accepted 260 of the highest-performing students from across the parish to start the program, according to St. John Public Schools Superintendent Kevin George.
For now, the school will hold only grades eight through 10; it will add grades 11 and 12 as current 10th-graders progress.
Students are able to base their schedules around a specific focus in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Having a high school that brings top students together has been a goal for George ever since he took over as parish superintendent in 2013, he said.
“We’re talking about putting kids, putting people on Mars, right? So we want to make sure our kids have all the opportunities as well,” he said.
In the past, St. John had a STEM magnet school at the K-8 level, but George said it was a STEM magnet “in name only,” leading him to recruit Perry as principal. He turned the school around, George said, and laid the groundwork for the new high school.
Many of Perry’s students from the Garyville/Mt. Airy Math and Science Magnet School will make up the new high school, with those students moving forward after meeting requirements including a 3.0 grade-point average.
And Perry said the new school will offer the environment those students need to be in.
“When I walk into a classroom that’s filled with high-performance students, gifted kids — those kids push each other, and there’s a saying that ‘iron sharpens iron,’ ” he said.
That’s an opportunity those students wouldn’t have had at other local high schools, Perry said, since those schools must devote a lot of their resources to bringing up low-performing students and are less concerned with students who already are scoring high marks on exams.
Perry said that’s not how things are going to go at his high school.
“Why settle for the 25s (on the ACT test) when we can push them to the 30s?” he said.
And Perry added another goal for his students besides getting a 30 on the ACT — achieving 30 hours of college credit, equal to a full year of work in most universities. Students will be able to do that, he said, thanks to an agreement with LSU for students to take dual enrollment classes there. A deal is also in the works with Xavier University in New Orleans.
George added that the school is also part of the St. John system’s ambitious plan to be a Top 10 district in the state within five years.
That would represent a massive turnaround from a little over a decade ago, when the district was among the bottom 10 in the state, according to scoring from the Louisiana Department of Education.
It would also be a major improvement from where the St. John system currently stands — 43rd out of 70 districts statewide.
For that to happen, students will need to earn higher marks. But incoming eighth-grader Cameron Brady said the new STEM school will help make that possible.
“Opening up a new high school where everybody’s going to be learning new things and, like, being taught new things will open up new opportunities,” he said.
Although the school is using the old Godchaux campus for now, George said it’s his hope that a new campus will be built in the next few years.