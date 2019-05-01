The Jefferson Parish School Board will consider a measure to rename Theodore Roosevelt Middle School in Kenner after the late Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson.

The measure was introduced during the board's meeting Wednesday night. Due to board policy, the matter will have to be placed on two future meeting agendas before it can be approved, Superintendent Cade Brumley said.

However, the school could be renamed Tom Benson Elementary School in time for the upcoming 2019-20 school year, he said.

"The Saints and Pelicans organization lives here in Jefferson Parish," Brumley said. "It makes sense for us to develop a partnership to bring their energy and resources to our schools."

The details of the partnership won't be finalized until the name change gets final approval from the board, Brumley said. Some of the issues under consideration include signage, mascots and colors, he said.

Roosevelt is set to change next year from a middle school housing sixth to eighth grades to one that is K-8. The move is part of a plan by school administrators to convert several middle schools to K-8 schools, a move they hope will help retain students and improve test scores.

