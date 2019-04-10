The board overseeing Delgado Community College has selected Larissa Littleton-Steib, the current chancellor of Baton Rouge Community College, to serve as the new chancellor of the New Orleans-based school as it works to recover from years of state budget cuts and enrollment declines.
The Louisiana Community and Technical College System's board of supervisors announced Tuesday that Littleton-Steib will start in July. She succeeds Joan Davis, who stepped down in August to take a job as the system's vice president of administration and policy.
"Dr. Littleton-Steib is the perfect fit for the students, the college and the community it serves, and she will continue leading our efforts to deliver world class academic and workforce training," said Tim Hardy, chair of the search committee for the system's board.
Littleton-Steib, 48, is inheriting a more stable school than her predecessor, who oversaw cuts to faculty jobs and seven academic programs following years of shrinking student enrollment and state budget cuts for higher education.
As Louisiana’s oldest community college looks ahead to its 100-year anniversary, officials say Delgado has finally found steadier footing, thanks to public-private partnerships and increased enrollment in both for-credit and workforce programming.
Delgado, which is New Orleans' largest college with an in-credit enrollment of 13,152 students as of this spring, as well as others in non-degree programs, has also expanded its physical footprint in the last year. It's erected new buildings while also creating partnerships with four-year schools as well as local businesses interested in finding a skilled labor force.
The school has stemmed some of the bleeding even as the state's contribution to Delgado fell from 61 percent of its budget in 2009 to 34 percent in 2019. Over that time period, the school's operating budget ebbed and flowed as the school relied more heavily on tuition and fees.
This year, the $77.9 million operating budget marks a 7.3 percent increase from last fiscal year, when Delgado's budgeted spending fell to the lowest level in nearly a decade.
Dr. William Wainwright, the interim chancellor and head of Northshore Technical Community College, said Delgado is "an incredible comeback story."
"We're not only able to show our resilience, but exercise innovations that take time to develop," he said in a recent interview.
Still, Littleton-Steib acknowledged there is still much work to be done, especially in growing enrollment among people who still might not realize what a community college has to offer.
"You have to to things that are outside of the box," Littleton-Steib said. "We have to bring people in and we have to expose them."
Littleton-Steib, who grew up in Avondale and has had more than 20 years of experience in education, was chosen for the job after officials narrowed down four finalists from a nationwide pool of candidates.
During her time in Baton Rouge, Littleton-Steib led efforts that increased student enrollment, improved the college's fiscal health and promoted the college's brand, Toups said in a news release.
Prior to becoming a chancellor at Baton Rouge Community College, she served as vice chancellor for workforce development and technical education at Delgado, where she started her career in 1997.
She was also a dean at the school, and worked as executive assistant to the chancellor and executive director of community and economic development.
"I can tell you that I have had a fingerprint on many great things that have happened at Delgado," she said during the forums. "And I will hit the ground running."
Delgado first opened in 1921 as a vocational trade school after Isaac Delgado, an immigrant from Jamaica who became a wealthy sugar planter, bequeathed his estate to the City of New Orleans.
After thriving in the 1920s, Delgado was left without adequate funding during the Great Depression, only to be revived during World War II by a need for workers in aircraft construction and maintenance. It again fell into financial straits during the 1950s. In 1970, the Louisiana State Board of Education assumed control over the school and funded expansion onto new campuses throughout the metro area.
Then came Hurricane Katrina, when the school's for-credit enrollment plummeted from 17,398 before the storm to just 2,500 when the college reopened a semester later.
In years following Katrina and the 2009 recession, Delgado climbed back, as for-credit enrollment rose yearly until peaking in 2011 at 20,452 students. At the time, the school's operating budget rose to $86.3 million, its largest in history, as all those students helped raise tuition dollars.
The surge proved temporary, however, amid state budget cuts and another dip in enrollment. By 2015, the state's contribution had fallen to about 34 percent of Delgado's budget, a figure that's remained about the same since.
The twin declines prompted Delgado officials to cut the dietetic technician program, an interior design program, a kitchen and bath design program and a general studies associate program. The school's television, horticultural and legal secretary programs were also given the axe.
The college was forced to find ways to "increase self-generated revenue to ensure program sustainability," Monty Sullivan, the system's president, wrote at the time, “with an eye toward aligning programs with workforce market demands and eliminating ‘loss leader’ programs.”
But after tightening its belt, Delgado's enrollment appears to have steadied, too.
In all, college-wide enrollment rose by 3 percent, or 928 students, between 2017 and 2018, officials said. The increase is mostly due to more students opting for apprenticeship and other workforce training programs with the school, but officials said the downward trend for in-credit enrollment finally flattened last year, too, after falling about 7 percent each year for four years.
Delgado has touted other recent successes, especially in the number of graduates.
The school this year reported an 83.7 percent increase in the number of "completions" at Delgado, which includes students in both degree and workforce training programs, from 2014.
That goal was outlined in "Our Louisiana 2020," a plan by the state's community college system to double the number of students served every year, and to increase their average earnings once they graduate.
More recently, businesses have expressed greater interest in community colleges because officials allow them more freedom in helping shape class offerings, according to Wainwright.
In March, Delgado and two other community colleges began a program that allowed Elmer Chocolate, Laitram, and Zatarain’s to train students specifically to fill jobs in their companies by educating them on mechatronics, which combines mechanical systems and robotics.
The school also announced recent partnerships with the University of New Orleans, LSU Health New Orleans and Tulane University, allowing Delgado students to transfer to four-year colleges or, in some cases, be concurrently enrolled.
Often, students continue on to four-year colleges when they're seeking credits needed for a promotion in a job they got from pursuing technical diploma or associates degrees at Delgado, Wainwright said.
Partnerships have led to new campuses and other expansions. The biggest was announced in August, when the school cut the ribbon on the $23.8 million Delgado River City Site and Advanced Manufacturing Center in Avondale, a center created with state, federal and private funds.
Littleton-Steib said she would make it her priority to continue those kinds of partnerships in the future.
"We have to remain relevant in an ever-changing environment," she said. "The students of today are trained for jobs tomorrow at our community colleges."