A chapel at Louisiana's Xavier University will soon bear the names of Tom and Gayle Benson after their foundation donated $1.5 million to the school, in part to begin a scholarship program.
The gift from their namesake foundation will provide operating and maintenance funds for the St. Katharine Drexel Chapel, which opened in 2012. The Gayle and Tom Benson Scholarship Fund will award an undisclosed number of New Orleans-area students up to $5,000 a semester for up to eight semesters
Scholarship recipients will be selected on the basis of their academic standing and documented financial need.
"With this gift, the Bensons have invested in a brighter future for generations of our students to come,” said Xavier University of Louisiana President Reynold Verret in a release.
Gayle Benson has taken over operation as the owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans following Tom Benson's death earlier this year at age 90.
"This donation will serve as a platform for many generations to prosper at Xavier University of Louisiana and I am proud, humbled and honored to be a part of their continuing success,” Gayle Benson said in the release.
The sanctuary, which is defined as the area directly around the altar, will be officially named during a public ceremony on Sept. 6.