The Jefferson Parish School Board will vote next week on whether to purchase a 40-acre piece of property to create a career and technical school at Nola Motorsports Park in Avondale.
The new high school would be aimed at students who want to focus on career skills rather than the typical college-preparatory curriculum.
The property in question is owned by Laney Chouest, who owns Nola Motorsports, and it includes several buildings that could be incorporated into the new school as soon as 2019, school district officials say.
The purchase price is expected to be about $40 million, and Chouest has agreed to finance the purchase without interest, according to School Board President Mark Morgan.
"He's selling to us for $40 million what it cost him $80 million to build," Morgan said.
"Adding a state-of-the-art, advanced career technical education school has been an aspiration for many years in Jefferson Parish," Chouest said in a statement. "We look forward to exploring this opportunity for workforce development and education with the superintendent and school board."
According to the agenda for the July 11 board meeting, the school district would create the new school in "partnership and cooperation with local and regional trade and industry professionals."
There is little question that the Jefferson schools are in dire need of new facilities. A recent report from a consultant said the average age of buildings in the system is 55 years, and many are at the end of their normal life span. Many schools are being operated well above or well below capacity, creating expensive inefficiencies.
The report, by The Hill Group, also said the parish needs three new high schools, including a technical and career-focused one. The cost to build the new technical school was estimated at $80 million.
To address all of the school system's infrastructure needs would cost more than $700 million, the report said.
The hope is that the new career and technical school would rival in quality the parish's three high school-level advanced-study academies, which are among the most sought-after and highly rated of the parish's schools.
Nola Motorsports Park is a 750-acre facility that includes a 2.75-mile road track and a go-kart track. It was home to the Indy Grand Prix of Louisiana race in 2015, but plans for future big-time auto races collapsed.
It's located near the TPC Louisiana golf course in Avondale.
One of the Jefferson school system's advanced-study academies, Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy, is located nearby.