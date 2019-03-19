The Jefferson Parish school system has named the principals for eight of its nine schools that will cover pre-kindergarten through eighth grade in the next school year.
Six of the principals will retain posts they now have, while two schools — Roosevelt Elementary and Ford Elementary — will have new principals.
The parish School Board approved the $1.1 million reorganization earlier this month, expanding some schools to include more grades and closing or converting three. Miller Wall Elementary in Marrero and Live Oak Elementary in Waggaman will be closed, while Catherine Strehle Elementary in Avondale will be converted to an alternative school.
The changes, which are intended to raise test scores while retaining more students in the system, will take effect this fall.
The school system said it lost about 550 students transitioning between the fifth and sixth grades last year. It also said students in preK-8 schools score better on standardized tests than those in traditional middle schools, which include grades six through eight.
The schools and their principals are:
A.C. Alexander Elementary in Kenner: Leslie Harrison, the current principal. Under her leadership, Alexander has improved its letter grade and been recognized by the Louisiana Department of Education as a Top Gains school.
J.J. Audubon Elementary in Kenner: Emily Anderson, the current principal. Anderson, who earned a doctorate of education from Liberty University in Virginia, helped Audubon earn a B for its most recent student progress rating.
Bissonet Plaza Elementary in Metairie: Audrey Easley, the current principal. With Easley at the helm, the school has been named a Top Gains school by the state and recently earned a B for student progress.
Cherbonnier-Rillieux Elementary in Westwego: Cristin Menyweather, the current principal. In 2014, she received the School Leader of the Year award from the Achievement Network.
Ford Elementary in Westwego: Terri Howard. Howard is currently the principal of Strehle Elementary. Strehle was one of five Jefferson Parish schools to improve its performance score this past year despite a more rigorous formula being used by the state.
Roosevelt Elementary in Kenner: John Starr. Starr is currently the principal of Riviere Elementary. Under his leadership, Riviere has consistently maintained an A or B rating and was one of 13 Jefferson schools named an Equity Honoree by the state for its progress with students with disabilities, economically disadvantaged students and English-language learners. Starr is an educational administration doctoral candidate at the University of New Orleans.
Truman Elementary in Marrero: Terry Johnson. Johnson has been the principal of Truman Middle School since 2015. He also served as the school's acting and assistant principal.
Woodmere Elementary in Harvey: Cecily White, the current principal. Along with her work as a classroom teacher, White has experience as a resident principal, assistant principal, school leader and division head. Woodmere Elementary transitioned back into a traditional school in Jefferson this school year.
The principal for G.T. Woods Elementary in Kenner has not been named yet.