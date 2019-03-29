As an audience of thousands cheered them on, three students from Warren Easton Senior High School made history Friday morning, performing onstage on their first visit to the Saenger Theater as they sang a hip-hop song based on events surrounding the Boston Tea Party.
“We don’t want your tea/as good as it may be/ We don’t want taxation/without representation,” the group rapped while dancing and wearing American Revolution-era blue and brown overcoats, as the crowd clapped and whistled.
The students were part of a group from 14 schools around Louisiana and Mississippi who performed for an audience that included not only their peers, but cast members from "Hamilton: An American Musical," the extraordinarily popular hip-hop style show about American founding father Alexander Hamilton that's now on stage at the Saenger.
“It was amazing,” said Benjamin Sulcer, an aspiring actor and 10th-grader at Warren Easton, after the students' show. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
After their Saenger debuts, the young performers were also among 2,600 students and teachers from 41 high schools throughout Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama who got to see a matinee performance of "Hamilton" for only $10.
“It’s one of the most incredible things, seeing these kids who maybe have never been in a theater before get up there and show what they’ve got,” said actor Nik Walker, who plays Aaron Burr, the vice president who killed Hamilton in a duel. “And our performance is for them. It’s really special, because it was made for them. It was written in a language they understand.”
Friday’s program was the result of EduHam, a special integrated curriculum about Alexander Hamilton and the nation’s founding that aims to make history more appetizing to high school students around the country.
The program is a partnership between "Hamilton" producer Jeffrey Seller and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Rockefeller Foundation, the New York City Department of Education and the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, a New York-based nonprofit.
It first began in 2015, when Miranda offered $10 tickets as a way to make "Hamilton" more accessible to more than 20,000 low-income students in New York City.
A year later, the Rockefeller Foundation pledged $6 million to expand the initiative, bringing resources to school districts in cities where "Hamilton" tours. The five-year program, which will eventually make theater a teaching lesson for 250,000 kids from schools with low-income students, offers a chance to interact with the cast and learn about the show’s history before seeing a matinee performance.
Before the students see the show or prepare their own performances, their teachers guide them through a hands-on class project using Gilder Lehrman Institute resources to introduce people, events and documents of the founding era.
Students also learn how Miranda incorporated primary sources into the songs he wrote for the show, which follows Hamilton, an orphan originally from the Leeward Islands, from his first encounter with Burr, through the Revolutionary War to his rise as a lawyer and eventual role as the nation's first secretary of the treasury.
The unconventional show, which is sung and rapped in a high-energy, fast-paced hip-hop style, won Best Musical and 10 other Tony Awards in 2016.
Inspired by a 2004 biography of Hamilton by historian Ron Chernow, the show delves into the private life and public actions of a relentlessly active figure who dreamed of an independent country that would provide equal opportunity to future generations and who “would rather be divisive than indecisive” in achieving those goals.
Among the documents the students studied — and which the show is based on — are a love letter from Hamilton to his fiancee, Elizabeth Schuyler, and a first edition of the Federalist Papers, a collection of 85 letters written to newspapers in the late 1780s by Hamilton and others to urge ratification of the U.S. Constitution.
Students also got a look at the only known letter written by Hamilton’s son, Philip Hamilton, to his father.
Using that material and other research, the students then created their own performance pieces that included songs, rap, poetry, scenes and monologues. A select group of students were then invited to perform on stage at the Saenger.
Popular figures represented in Friday’s student performances included Hamilton and Burr. And in an upbeat rap, NET Charter High School student NaJaeh Sterling sang about Maria Reynolds, who was part of one of the first sex scandals in American political history when she had an affair with Hamilton.
But lesser-known figures also showed up in the kids’ performances, including African American soldiers who fought in the American Revolution; they were represented in an “Abolitionist Gospel” song performed by Calvin Butler, from Baton Rouge’s Lee Magnet High School.
Daniel Morgan, a leading battlefield tactician of the Revolutionary War, was the subject of a guitar-and-flute performance by Juda Wolf and Gabrielle Abate, teenagers at Destrehan High School.
When reviewing materials in their schools, students also studied "founding mother" Lucy Knox and African American poet Phillis Wheatley.
“Usually, the founding history is like the castor oil of education — you’re told, 'Take this, it’s good for you.' But that’s not a good way to buy in,” said James Basker, president of the Gilder Lehrman Institute. “This lets them take hold of the material and make it their own, and that’s what it’s all about.”