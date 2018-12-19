The fired principal of Edgar P. Harney Spirit of Excellence Academy lost a bid to get her job back after a judge dismissed her lawsuit against the school in Civil District Court on Wednesday.

Former Harney principal Ashonta Wyatt's request for an injunction, filed in November, had also asked a judge to restrict members of the embattled school's governing board from the school grounds and from access to the school's bank accounts.

That preliminary injunction was denied, which effectively dismisses the case, clerks for Civil District Court Judge Paulette R. Irons confirmed.

Attorneys for the Spirit of Excellence charter organization had argued in legal filings that Wyatt's case didn't have legal standing because she didn't have a contract to work at Harney in the first place.

"A teacher or administrator that has not achieved tenure or signed an employee contract is an 'at will' employee of the school board and may be fired for any reason or no reason at all, as long as its not for a discriminatory or unlawful purpose," the filing read.

Wyatt had argued that she was fired after she raised questions about checks she said were issued by the board to nonschool employees from the school's accounts.

The legal squabble was dismissed just days after Harney's leaders agreed to surrender the charter to the Orleans Parish School Board, following complaints by the district that the school's current board had failed to properly service special needs students or manage its finances responsibly.

Amanda Aiken, the district's senior chief and portfolio officer, outlined numerous "organizational" concerns OPSB had about Harney's charter board during a committee meeting in November.

Those concerns included delayed payments for teacher and staff retirement accounts, as well as the use of personal and church addresses — instead of the school building’s address — for a key banking account.

A state investigation also found nearly all students with disabilities weren't getting adequate services at the "D" rated school, which had about 230 students on its Central City campus as of this year.

The OPSB is slated to take control of the school by January, and plans to run the school directly for the remainder of the school year.

It will shutter the institution at the end of the summer. In the meantime, officials said teachers would have to reapply for their jobs.

Parents will have special priority if they choose to apply for other schools for the second half of the school year, rather than keep their kids at Harney.