Amid mixed reactions, the Orleans Parish School Board on Thursday unanimously voted to approve a charter agreement that will pave the way for a partnership between Hynes Charter School and the University of New Orleans.

The agreement allows 15 percent of the new school's seats to be allocated for full-time UNO employees, including professors and custodial staff.

Another 25 percent of seats will be reserved for residents living within a half-mile of the school and 25 percent for residents in a geographic zone encompassing two ZIP codes.

Amanda Aiken, the OPSB's portfolio officer, said the district was "enthusiastic" about the prospect of replicating Hynes, one of the few A-rated and most in-demand schools in the city.

The preference for families affiliated with UNO, Aiken said, was allowed by state law that says up to half the school's seats could be reserved for employees' kids. She added that the university had provided land for the school.

OPSB also provided materials showing the school will give preference to minority and low-income students. One zip code, 70122, is 80 percent African American and has 23 percent of residents living in poverty. The numbers are 93 percent and 33.5 percent, respectively, for the other zip code, 70126.

Half the parents who spoke at the meeting said they were excited while the other half raised concerns.

Some brought up enrollment priorities for the current Hynes campus that allows a large number of white children to have access.

That campus, at 990 Harrison Ave., has in recent years accepted up to 66 percent of its students from the school's immediate ZIP code, which is more than 90 percent white and has a poverty rate of just 6.5 percent, according to 2017 census data estimates.

Data from Oct. 1 enrollment counts show that 359 of Hynes' 711 students, or 50.5 percent, are white and 31.8 percent of Hynes students are economically disadvantaged.

Demographic data provided by the OPSB in January showed that throughout the city's public schools, 78.2 percent of students are black and 81.9 percent are considered to be "at risk."

"Can we expect you to launch charter schools with other universities in New Orleans? Especially HBCU's [historically black colleges and universities]?" asked Wanda Romain, a parent advocate and educator.

The new school will operate at the former Jean Gordon School "swing space," at 6101 Chatham Drive, until a new building is constructed on the UNO campus. It will replicate Hynes' curriculum and will offer a French immersion program.

Hynes received an A grade from the Louisiana Department of Education for more than five years and is one of the most coveted schools in the city. Last year, more than 1,000 applications poured in for just 75 kindergarten seats, officials said.