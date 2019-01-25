The leaders of the University of New Orleans and Delgado Community College signed an agreement this week aimed at making it easier for Delgado students to enroll, and get a degree, at UNO.
UNO President John Nicklow and Delgado Interim Chancellor William Wainwright agreed on a student-transfer policy that will give Delgado students who meet certain academic and credit-hour requirements automatic admission to UNO to pursue a four-year degree.
In addition, Delgado students will be able to apply for UNO financial aid to be used for classes at both UNO and Delgado, and admissions counselors from UNO will hold events at Delgado where students can get information, apply to UNO without paying an application fee and in some cases gain admission to UNO "on the spot."
"The agreement represents a major step forward," Nicklow said in a prepared statement. "This will provide Delgado students who are interested in pursuing a bachelor’s degree with a clear and predictable path to achieving that objective."
The agreement comes as UNO under Nicklow has sought ways to boost enrollment after years of decline. The number of students at UNO rose 2.4 percent to 8,151 in 2018, a sign of some progress after enrollment fell to a five-decade low in 2017.
Since Nicklow joined UNO's leadership, as provost before rising to president in 2016, he has made an aggressive push to build partnerships and increase marketing in order to stem the decline.
As provost, he used a direct-mail campaign to target a half-million students across the U.S. During his tenure, the Lakefront school has also reformed its academic advising programs, extended tutoring hours and employed technology to track academic progress, all part of an effort to keep students on track toward a degree.
In 2016, Nicklow said he hoped to grow UNO's enrollment to 12,000 students over five years.
While UNO has several agreements with community colleges across the region, Thursday's pact with Delgado represents the closest tie between a traditionally two-year school and New Orleans' largest four-year public university.
"This is the closest, most in-depth partnership we've established," said UNO head of communications Adam Norris.
Delgado has roughly 16,000 students taking classes for which they can earn college credits. The new agreement will make rules and requirements related to student transfers "seamless and supportive of achieving their goals," Wainwright said in a prepared statement.
"Strengthened collaborations between Delgado Community College and the University of New Orleans represent unity centered on student success," Wainwright said.
UNO is the most popular destination for students transferring from Delgado to other institutions. Of the roughly 2,400 students enrolled at Delgado in 2017 who transferred to another school by the 2018 spring semester, 24 percent went to UNO.
Another 12 percent transferred to LSU and 10 percent to Southern University at New Orleans.
According to the two schools, Delgado students will receive guaranteed admission to UNO if they have at least 24 hours of college-level coursework, have completed college-level courses in math and English, and have a grade-point average of at least 2.25.
There is also a "reverse transfer agreement," which will allow students to apply credits from UNO toward an associate degree from Delgado if they have attended UNO for a full academic year.