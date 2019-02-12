Cade Brumley has been on the job less than a year, but already the Jefferson Parish School Board is giving him a contract extension.
Brumley's original contract ran through the end of 2020. When that contract was executed last year, it was for about 30 months. It is illegal to offer a contract that will last more than two years past the end of the current board's term, and that term ended in December.
Tuesday night, with a newly elected board in place, the school system extended Brumley's contract until 2022, which means his deal will end when this board's term is up.
His salary, a base of $269,000, will remain the same. He gets a cell phone and a car from the school system, according to the contract.
He has been on the job since March 26, and has earned broad praise for his efforts to improve the system.
Despite that, there was one "no" vote on the extension. That came from Simeon Dickerson, a new member who was elected to the board in the fall. Dickerson said he has no problems with extending Brumley's contract but objected to the timing.
He pointed to the May 4 election, in which Jefferson Parish voters will be asked to approve a 7.9-mill tax increase to pay for raises for teachers and other employees.
"I don't oppose it whatsoever," he said of extending Brumley's contract. "I just want to get the teachers done first."