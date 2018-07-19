The return of all of New Orleans’ public schools to the oversight of the Orleans Parish School Board is a “major milestone” that nonetheless presents a “huge challenge” for the system as it battles slipping test scores and disparities in achievement, Superintendent Henderson Lewis Jr. said Thursday night.
Speaking at the School Board’s first meeting since it resumed control of the schools that had been run since 2005 by the state-created Recovery School District, Lewis did not shy away from citing needed improvements and the work that remains to be done.
“I can say we are ready for what lies ahead,” he said. “We have come a long way over the last 13 years, but I can say we have a long way to go.”
Lewis spoke after several dozen protesters outside called for improvements to the schools, noting stagnation in performance scores, particularly among minorities and poor students.
“Our children are the future and they should be educated as such,” Angel Gonzalez, a parent of Orleans Parish students, said through an interpreter at the rally.
For more than a decade after Katrina, the city's schools were split between the local School Board and the Recovery School District, with nearly all the schools in both systems taken over by charter operators in an effort to improve their performance.
That division came to an end on July 1, when the 37 schools in the Recovery School District rejoined the 41 under the local board’s control, though the charter schools will retain the same large degree of independence.
Lewis hailed the improvements that have occurred since Katrina, both in performance scores and in the $1.8 billion project to rebuild schools destroyed when the city flooded.
But while noting that studies have shown schools in Orleans Parish saw some rapid improvements post-Katrina and that satisfaction with the school system has gone up, Lewis warned that “citywide performance has plateaued and is now in a decline.” And the district now faces the struggle of improving test scores even as the state is instituting standards that are more difficult to achieve, he said.
Also, improvements are not equally shared among all schools. Lewis noted that while six schools showed significant improvements in their scores this year, many saw a decline, something he described as “unacceptable.”
Disparities also exist among different groups attending the schools.
“We are proud to know that African-American students and English (as a second) language learners are performing better than African-Americans and English language learners across the state, but we know this is still not equitable to their white counterparts,” Lewis said.
Protesters with the groups Rethink and Our Voice Nuestra Voz outside the meeting focused their attention largely on those disparities, noting that only 22 percent of black or economically disadvantaged students achieved a level of “mastery” on their state exams this year.
That’s the same as last year, according to the group, and while English language learners saw some improvement, only 17 percent achieved scores of “mastery.”
That’s compared with 26 percent of students as a whole who received scores of that level, the second-highest of five levels used by the state to grade performance.
The groups called for the School Board and charter operators to be held accountable for improving minority students' performance and “to create and share concrete solutions in order to grow the success and achievement of our minority and low-income students.”