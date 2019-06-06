Xavier University of New Orleans has secured a $500,000 grant from the Kellogg Foundation for its fledgling research and outreach program, the Center for Equity, Justice and the Human Spirit, school officials announced Thursday.
The grant will provide "a launching pad" for the Center, which aims to improve equity in local early and elementary school education, criminal justice reform, and environmental justice and sustainability, according to Xavier President Reynold Verret.
"Our vision for the Center for Equity, Justice, and the Human Spirit has always been to establish a site for scholarly and policy-focused research, community impact, and the development of a campus community education in restorative justice practices," Verret said, adding that the gift will "propel us towards all of those goals."
A major portion of the Kellogg Foundation grant will provide funding for public education research. Officials aim to solve disparities in elementary and high school student outcomes by examining assessment results, graduation rates, and select college-readiness measures, according Dr. David W. Robinson-Morris, the Center's director.
The grant also provides funding for additional staffing, the establishment of a fellowship program, the creation of a public education diversity workforce pipeline program and the launch of a public lecture series addressing systemic inequities in PK-16 education, criminal justice reform, and environmental justice and sustainability, officials said.
In an interview with The New Orleans Advocate, Robinson-Morris said that the Center would be developing an advisory board of local and national members over the summer.
In the next six months, he said he hopes to hire a program coordinator and a fellow who would primarily focus on educational equity. Long term, the Center aims to renovate Xavier's old convent and establish the building as its permanent home.
Robinson-Morris pegs the Center's total cost at $10 million, including the $5 million needed for renovation.
Officials say the Center is the first of its kind at an HBCU, or historically black university or college, and was designed to uphold the legacy of Xavier's foundress, St. Katharine Drexel, who founded and staffed many institutions designed to educate Native Americans and African Americans and was canonized by the Roman Catholic Church in 2000.
The private, coeducational, liberal arts college is the only historically black Catholic higher education school in the United States.
In a release, officials called the new Center a "manifestation of the University's call to action to reflect on its mission, actively engage in making of a better world, and put our knowledge into practice."