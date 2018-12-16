In a break with New Orleans’ tradition of leaving public school governance to educators, officials at City Hall are considering passing stiff new regulations for school bus companies, which are critical to the city’s all-charter school system.
The transportation firms that shuttle New Orleans students to schools that often are miles from their homes would have to pay fines if their vehicles are shabby and would need to submit their bus routes for review under a proposal being considered by the City Council and Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration.
The companies would also have to pay for city permits and have their drivers submit to background checks and annual physicals.
Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer said the changes are needed because a sweep city officials recently did found problems with several buses. She said the city already has experience inspecting and regulating for-hire vehicles.
"I can't even imagine that an individual charter school has the ability to, one, know all the rules and regulations, and then to inspect all of these buses as well," Palmer said at a meeting last week of the council's Transportation Committee.
The move has the support of the Orleans Parish School Board, which this year reclaimed the right to hold all of the largely autonomous charter schools in the city to account for the first time since the board was sidelined by the state shortly after Hurricane Katrina.
But the idea has drawn opposition from some charter school leaders and the bus firms with which they contract, and their criticism stalled a committee vote on the proposal last week.
The school leaders cite transportation as their second largest expense in a city where children may attend school in any neighborhood they desire, and they fear the new requirements would further strain their bottom lines.
When students attended school mainly in their own neighborhoods before the 2005 storm, the OPSB spent half of what charters now spend on busing, said Darius Munchak of Einstein Charter School, which recently agreed to provide yellow-bus transportation after the board sued it and threatened to revoke its charter contract.
"(We have) 15,000 fewer students, 21 fewer schools, but $17 million more in (transportation) expenses," Munchak said. "That is $17 million that is not impacting students in the classroom."
The proposal for tighter bus regulations follows recent youth-focused moves by Mayor LaToya Cantrell to create a Youth and Families Office at City Hall and to shake up the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission. Also, the council, on which Cantrell then served, agreed last year for the first time to help fund early childhood education. It is doubling that commitment this year.
But the move is nonetheless a change from the city's traditional position of letting school officials manage school operations. The city's unique approach to public education in recent years has enabled the proposed changes, as a traditional system would see a central citywide board provide and maintain its own buses.
But charter schools, which operate like mini-school boards, often lack the resources to maintain a fleet of buses and instead contract with private bus companies. And the city says for-hire companies are subject to its oversight.
The rules would actually apply to all public school bus companies, not just those that contract with charters.
All buses would be required to get city permits, which would be offered at no initial charge but would cost $150 a year per vehicle to renew. Bus drivers would also need permits, would be required to wear photo IDs and uniforms, and would have to pass background checks and physical exams.
The city would routinely inspect buses and could slap operators with a $50 fine for an initial violation and increasingly large fines for subsequent violations if vehicles aren't well maintained.
Officials said they did a sweep of 21 parked buses and found no license plates, fake brake tags, no identifying labels painted on them and seats that were ripped and torn.
Bus companies would also be required to have a minimum of $5 million in liability insurance and to submit their routes and certain other records to the city Taxicab and For-Hire Vehicle Bureau. That entity's name would also be changed to the Ground Transportation Bureau.
Though city officials said the proposed rules in some cases mimic state law, Derrick Heyl of the New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy said the liability insurance requirement would drive local, disadvantaged bus companies out of business.
Bus operators said the vehicles targeted in the city's sweep may have been former school buses reclaimed for use as "party buses," not those that are now transporting schoolchildren.
"People are doing different and various things, and the companies that are held accountable is us," said Mark Hammond of Hammond's Transportation.
Still another complaint was that the OPSB failed to fully inform charters and bus operators of what the council was planning, a stance that drew sympathy from council members Joe Giarrusso and Cyndi Nguyen.
Giarrusso, a former charter school board member, also questioned the council's dive into public school management. "I would argue that this is really OPSB's domain, not ours," he said.
The committee did not vote to pass the measure on to the full council, though Palmer, its chairwoman, said she hopes to pass a final set of rules by Jan. 10.
She said she was "not confused between a party bus and a school bus" and urged city officials, the OPSB and charter schools to get on the same page.
"I appreciate transportation costs, but I appreciate children’s safety first and foremost," she said.