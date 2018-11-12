When families start applying this month to New Orleans public schools for the upcoming school year, they will have dozens of schools to choose from in neighborhoods throughout the city.
But amid those options, four schools will be absent.
Edgar P. Harney Spirit of Excellence Academy in Central City, McDonogh 32 Literacy Charter School and William J. Fischer Accelerated Academy, both in Algiers, and Medard H. Nelson Charter School in Gentilly will have their charters revoked for the 2019-20 school year, according to Orleans Parish School Board documents.
It's not clear if the schools will be taken over by new charter operators or simply shut down, but district officials did not mention any possibility of takeovers in documents made public Monday. Without new operators, the schools close.
School profiles under enrollNOLA, the centralized public school enrollment system run by OPSB, confirm what some parents already know: that the four schools in question will "not be renewed" at the end of the year and that the district is not accepting applications for new students.
Superintendent Henderson Lewis Jr. will announce the recommendations Tuesday, six days before OneApp, the city's centralized enrollment system, opens to families Nov. 19.
His decision is final unless the board overrides him during a series of committee and board meetings scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday.
For weeks, parents have received confirmation, or at least strong hints, that most of those schools will be shuttered in 2019, according to both OPSB and several articles published in The Lens.
At a public meeting last week, Lewis confirmed to Edgar P. Harney Spirit of Excellence Academy parents and staff that the charter will close because of ongoing financial mismanagement and issues with school contracts, The Lens reported.
And the Algiers Charter Association, which oversees both Fischer and McDonogh 32, already told families that students in kindergarten through seventh grade will receive priority to other schools in the OneApp process because their charters are being revoked.
"We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that this transition is as seamless as possible," Algiers Charter Association interim CEO Stuart Gay told The New Orleans Advocate.
Those two schools, along with Nelson, run by the New Beginnings Schools Foundation, received F's on their most recent report cards, which means the state considers them to be failing students.
They were required to receive C’s to remain open.
Lewis had been warning that changes could be forthcoming for weeks. In a Nov. 5 newsletter, he called November a "pivotal month" as the release of school performance scores establish a "baseline as a district" and help officials "see clearly" the work ahead.
"The district’s commitment is to providing the students and families of New Orleans with quality schools and quality school operators," Lewis said. "Even when it’s hard, the Orleans Parish School Board must and will act on behalf of the city’s children. That means that non-renewals, transformations and school closures could occur as we fulfill our commitment."
The district delayed OneApp's opening date by two weeks specifically to accommodate for potential closures, according to Amanda Aiken, the Senior Chief and Portfolio Officer for the Orleans Parish School Board.
"All decisions will be made before OneApp is launched so all the information is up to date and the most accurate," Aiken said.
Failing grades
OPSB has had oversight of most schools physically located in New Orleans since the summer, when charter schools overseen by the state-run Recovery School District were transferred to control of the locally elected board. The transfer marked the first time since Hurricane Katrina that OPSB has overseen most city schools.
But prior to OPSB regaining control, most of the 78 New Orleans public schools have become charter schools, which are public schools governed by nonprofit boards.
The gradual transition from a mostly district-run system to a mostly charter one has come with strict rules that require closure if schools fail to perform.
Each board is given a contract to operate their charter school for a number of years. Usually, it's five. When the contract is up for renewal, the Orleans Parish School Board or Louisiana Department of Education uses academic, financial and operational performance metrics to determine if the contract should be renewed. If the school is failing or operating poorly, it may close at the end of the school year or be taken over by a new nonprofit board.
Altogether, 15 schools are up for charter contract renewals or extensions this year.
Lewis announced that he is recommending closure of four, which is mostly in line from last year, when BESE voted to revoke three New Orleans-based charters for failing to perform.
Charter school proponents see the rules around closing failing schools as a way to ensure accountability, critics say closings can be jarring and even damaging for communities, especially because many of the schools have long histories.
McDonogh 32, for example, was founded as one of the first schools for African-American children and was among the first schools to reopen its doors to students in the months following Katrina.
Harney, originally named Willow Street School, was built in 1923. Nelson was one of the city's first state-authorized charter schools, and Fischer describes itself as "an historic neighborhood school."
According to OPSB meeting materials, McDonogh 32, Fischer and Nelson are all ineligible for charter renewal because of failing grades. Lewis is recommending Harney's closure because of compliance issues.
Of the remaining 11 schools up for renewal, Lewis is recommending that the board extend the charter for Foundation Prepatory and Andrew H. Wilson Charter School, both of which are C schools. That will allow them to finish out five-year contracts.
He's also recommending the renewal of charters for nine other schools, as they all meet the standard for staying open, according to OPSB.
Schools up for five-year contracts are KIPP East Community, ReNEW Dolores T. Aaron Elementary School ES, Sophie B. Wright Charter School, Success Preparatory Academy, John F. Kennedy at Lake Area High School, Lafayette Academy Charter School and Samuel J. Green Charter School.
All of the five-year contract schools were given either C's or D's this year.
Arise Academy, a D school, and ReNEW Accelerated High School, an F-rated alternative high school, are up for three-year contracts.
Mismanagement, violations
Unlike other schools on the "non-renewal" list, Harney is not failing academically. This year, the school got a D grade, down from a C the year prior.
However, according to board documents made public Monday, Lewis is recommending Harney not be renewed because it failed to comply with rules outlined in its charter. The school has received a total of 11 notices of noncompliance in the last year.
OPSB is concerned about financial mismanagement, including concerns about delayed payments for teacher and staff retirement accounts — amounting to tens of thousands of dollars — and personal and church addresses used instead of the school building’s address for a key banking account.
A state investigation also found nearly all students with disabilities weren't getting adequate services. The charter also has had organizational problems, including too many board members who fail to live in New Orleans.
The district has referred findings to the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Louisiana legislative auditor, The Lens reported.
“I’ve been an educator for over 20 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” Lewis said at last week's meeting, according to The Lens.