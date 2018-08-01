The Jefferson Parish School Board unanimously passed a new board policy manual Wednesday night, including a new harassment policy aimed at preventing the sort of behavior that led to two lawsuits being filed against the school system based on board member Cedric Floyd's actions.

The new manual also includes a provision that disruptive behavior by any board member can lead to a charge of contempt of court.

The manual sets forth the mundane rules that must be in place for public boards: provisions for electing officers, adding items to meeting agendas and keeping the minutes.

But it also contains provisions against harassment, something the board didn't have in place when former board administrative assistant Sharon Hunter accused Floyd, then the board's president, of harassing her by attempting to isolate her from other school system employees, berating her and barraging her with texts and phone calls outside of work hours.

An attorney hired to investigate the claims, I. Harold Koretzky, noted in 2015 that the board lacked a policy banning harassment by board members. But his report was never heard by the board, which voted not to hear it publicly; a majority of the board then voted not to go into closed session to hear the report.

Hunter eventually sued the board and school system. The board members, including Floyd, were dismissed from the suit, but the system remained a defendant and eventually settled the suit for $60,000.

A second, similar suit against Floyd is currently working its way through the courts.

Under the new policy, no board member is allowed to exercise any administrative responsibility over any employee. The policy also brings the board under the system's policies governing sexual and other forms of harassment. Board members are now placed under the same prohibitions as employees, and a copy of the employee policy is to be given to each board member every January.

The board may also, by a two-thirds vote, impose punishments on any board member who violates the policy. Although the board cannot expel an elected member, those punishments could include removal from any committees or a board office, if the member holds one. Those sanctions were among those suggested by Koretzky as within the board's purview.

The new policy also takes aim at disruptive behavior during meetings, a regular occurrence at Jefferson Parish School Board meetings. Wednesday night, for instance, President Mark Morgan called a recess during one testy exchange.

The new policy manual passed unanimously, but Floyd indicated he may try to bring it back before the board at a later date.

He complained that he had not received a written copy of the new manual until he arrived at Wednesday's meeting. Floyd asked Morgan, the measure's sponsor, if he would defer it until Sept. 5. Morgan refused.

+2 Jefferson School Board approves $60K settlement in harassment lawsuit The Jefferson Parish School Board voted Tuesday night to approve a $60,000 settlement with a woman who had accused board member Cedric Floyd o…