The kindergartners inside Nallely Garcia's classroom at Alice Birney Elementary School in Metairie were bubbling with excitement Friday morning, as they anticipated a "graduation" ceremony later that day and the approaching summer.

The 26 students were reaching the end of a year spent learning in both English and Spanish, and they had made impressive progress in both, Garcia said.

Garcia's classroom was part of a pilot program in dual-language instruction at two Jefferson Parish elementary schools this year. In the fall, the program will expand to 10 more schools as part of a broad rollout of new initiatives to aid Jefferson's fast-growing population of students who are not native English speakers.

Jefferson Parish is both Louisiana's largest and its most diverse school district, with about 16 percent of its 50,000 students first speaking a language other than English.

The program's goal is simple: to lift the achievement levels of students who speak other languages, especially Spanish. The program helps those students, known as English Language Learners, to acclimate better to school, Garcia said.

For English speakers, the program gives them an opportunity to become proficient in Spanish while they are young and their brains are able to acquire new languages most easily.

Alice Birney is one of two schools at which the program was implemented this year. The other is Terrytown Elementary. There, another 50 students in pre-K and kindergarten were taught mostly in Spanish.

As they move through their elementary school years, the amount of Spanish spoken in the classroom will decrease, hopefully producing fully bilingual students, said Cade Brumley, the Jefferson system's superintendent.

In similar programs in other parts of the country, native Spanish speakers have outperformed native English speakers in English language assessments by the third or fourth grade, Brumley said.

Other new Jefferson Parish programs aimed at those still learning English are also in the offing.

The parish will be starting "newcomer programs," in which students who have recently arrived in the U.S. will get not only English and other subjects, but also information on how to adapt to American culture. Services will also be provided for parents.

Unlike the dual-language programs, which will be offered mainly to elementary students, the newcomer programs are targeted at 17 middle and high schools with the highest percentages of Spanish-speaking students.

The system is also hiring new professionals to help coach faculty members in how to best work with students who speak other languages. And each child classified as an English Language Learner will get an individualized education plan, known as an IEP.

With the recent passage in Jefferson of a new tax for teacher salaries, faculty members who teach nonnative speakers will receive an extra $1,000 per year.

The expansion is part of a five-year plan that Brumley unveiled earlier this year for Jefferson schools. The plan sets ambitious targets for the 50,000-student system. Among them: lifting the system's performance score in state evaluations from a C to an A.

One key way to do that is to better educate Jefferson's large and growing population of students — now about 8,000 — who are not native English speakers. While the languages they speak are diverse, the vast majority are native Spanish speakers.

Brumley said the system's graduation rate for ELL students is abysmal, hovering around 30 percent. Latino leaders have been frustrated, and Brumley wanted to alleviate their concerns.

"It's our job when a child shows up at a schoolhouse to provide them with a quality education," he said. "We believe every child can learn at a high level."

The money for the new programs and positions is coming mostly from a reallocation of federal funding. In the past, those dollars, known as Title 3 funds, were allocated to individual schools to assist English Language Learners. In response to state mandates, however, the funds are now being allocated at the district level, and they provide most of the funding for the new programs, said Karina Castillo, the administrator in charge of ELL efforts in Jefferson Parish.

This isn't the system's first foray into language immersion programs. Until recently, Jefferson offered a French program at two schools. And for several years, Spanish dual-language programs have been available at two elementary schools: J.C. Ellis in Metairie and Geraldine Boudreaux in Terrytown. But those are magnet programs.

The new dual-language schools will be open to all the children in an attendance zone, Castillo said. Not every classroom at the schools will be dual-language; instead, students will have the opportunity to opt in, she said.

In the case of the newcomer programs, many schools were already offering similar classes for new arrivals. But now, the parish system will formally provide guidance and money for those programs in an effort to improve them. The classes will offer "wraparound" content, such as information about laws, attendance policies and various acculturation issues. The newcomer programs will function like "schools within a school," she said.

Jefferson's new offerings are not modeled on any specific programs elsewhere, Castillo said, but combine components of what has achieved success in other places, such as Texas, Colorado and Indiana.

"Dual-language programs are being implemented all over the country," she said.

In Garcia's classroom, a light determines which language children are using. When the light is on, the children are required to speak in English. When it's off, they use Spanish.

Garcia often pairs them up and has the kids conduct a conversation in whichever language is on at the moment. Over the year, she has seen them get more comfortable in both languages. It has benefited not just her native Spanish speakers but the English-speaking students as well, she said.

"They have to work together," she said. "That builds confidence and friendships."