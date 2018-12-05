Xavier University said Wednesday that it has fired two campus police officers over an incident in which some students said they were pepper-sprayed on the campus.

Jacques S. Battiste, the school's public safety director, also handed in his resignation, the school said.

Students said that after an annual midnight breakfast event Monday night, cafeteria workers became upset that dishes were left on the tables and called campus police, who prevented the students from leaving.

Students said some were pepper-sprayed and arrested, and cellphone video footage showed scenes of confusion and students running out of the building’s exits.

Xavier University suspends two campus police officers; students allege they were pepper-sprayed Two campus police officers at Xavier University have been placed on administrative leave following an incident Monday night in which some stud…

“I am deeply disturbed by the incident that took place on Monday night involving our students," Xavier President Reynold Verret said in a statement Wednesday. "Incidents like these do not reflect the core values of our university and are unacceptable.”

Curtis Wright, the university's vice president of student affairs, will take over as public safety director on an interim basis while a search is conducted for Battiste's replacement.

Xavier also said Wright will spearhead initiatives to address student concerns related to the incident, though it did not provide any details about what those might be.

N.O. college student: Cops called for being 'arrogant ... black' in New Mexico store SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Advocates have filed a complaint in New Mexico on behalf of a college student who says a convenience store employee call…