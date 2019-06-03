New Beginnings Schools Foundation, a charter school operator now under scrutiny from the state of Louisiana, will soon choose an interim CEO amid turmoil in its leadership following allegations of grade-fixing at its only high school, John F. Kennedy.

Raphael Gang, the president of the New Beginnings board, said members had narrowed the interim CEO search to two finalists: Kevin George, the current superintendent of the St. John the Baptist Parish school district, and Hasan Aquil, a technology consultant who previously held roles with large charter groups and parochial schools.

Gang said the board's decision could come as early as Saturday, when members will hold a three-hour annual meeting.

The CEO search and annual meeting come as the Louisiana Department of Education examines whether the charter organization is properly handling the claims of grade-fixing involving students in Kennedy's senior class.

In a letter sent to Gang on Friday, Assistant State Superintendent Kunjan Narechania said the state will investigate whether the charter organization is accurately assessing students' graduation status, and whether officials are properly communicating steps every student and family need to take to move on with their college plans.

“In order to assist in the NBSF review, and in order to validate its findings, the Louisiana Department of Education will conduct a separate review of the policies and practices around credit attainment and graduate completion records at John F. Kennedy High School,” she wrote.

Narechania said the state would provide recommendations to the charter operator "that will prevent future challenges."

Parents and students are expected to get an update about the school's own investigation into the scandal that has resulted in the resignation of the former CEO, Michelle Blouin-Williams, and the removal of the principal and four other administrators at Kennedy.

At a board meeting last week, students and parents complained about officials withholding transcripts and diplomas for the school's seniors, throwing college plans into turmoil.

Students were given empty folders at the May 17 graduation ceremony, and a week later administrators were still scrambling to audit seniors’ eligibility to finish.

Employees with New Beginnings and TenSquare, the consulting firm hired to take over after Blouin-Williams' departure, spent weeks reviewing grades, attendance records, transcripts and state exam scores for several of the 168 seniors in the 690-student school, The Lens reported.

Gang said he welcomed the state's review. "I believe in transparency and accountability, and the state brings more of both as we work to find answers for students and families," he said.

The grade-fixing allegations surfaced in February after Runell King, a former data director, said he was wrongfully fired for alerting the New Beginnings board that employees at Kennedy had manually changed grades for several students who took an Algebra III class taught by Gloria Love, a teacher who left before the allegations were made.

King accused employees of changing F's to D's and D's to C's on the students' records, a move that could have helped more students graduate, thereby increasing the school's overall performance score issued each year by the state.

Kennedy High got a C for its 2018 report card, but its score was bolstered by graduation rates, state records show. It earned an F for students' test scores.

In April, New Beginnings hired investigators with the law firm Adams and Reese to look into the allegations. The same month, Blouin-Williams was placed on paid leave. She resigned May 7.

In March, Blouin-Williams denied that school employees gave credits to students who didn't earn them, The Lens reported.

In addition to Kennedy High School, New Beginnings has run two other schools in Orleans Parish: Pierre A. Capdau Charter School, a D-rated school, and Medard H. Nelson Charter School, which will not reopen next year due to failing grades.

Gang said the board was "frustrated" that students and families were dealing with the fallout from the controversy, but that members were working to "make it right as soon as possible," in part by hiring an interim CEO to replace Blouin-Williams.

In his application, Aquil, who started working as an educator in 2011, touted his work helping to manage the replication of Audubon Charter School at its Gentilly site, creating a five-year strategic plan for St. Augustine High School and overseeing operations for the Algiers Charter School Association.

George said his experience working as an educator in several Louisiana parishes for two decades qualified him for the position. He directs all aspects of the St. John school system, consisting of 6,500 students, he said. He boasted of improving the district's performance score for five of his six years as superintendent.