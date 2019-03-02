When Pamela Prout Foxworth-Carter was named queen of the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale, she made one decision almost instantly: Her grand, beaded queen’s mantle for the krewe’s Carnival parade would be highlighted with two colors, orange and green.
Those colors were imprinted on her 43 years ago, in 1976, when she graduated from George Washington Carver High School in the city’s 9th Ward, known throughout New Orleans for its orange and green band uniforms and the Carver Ram mascot emblazoned on the band members' chests.
For years, she had seen her alma mater’s band sandwiched in the middle of long Carnival parades. She felt they deserved a position of prominence. “Finally, I can get it for them,” she said.
To lead her float, Foxworth-Carter chose the Carver marching band.
Foxworth-Carter’s ties to Carver reflect a strong high school alumni tradition in New Orleans that was basically put on hiatus for nearly a decade as the city went through high-profile school reforms after Hurricane Katrina.
While alumni at a few, select public high schools had no break in their traditions, most New Orleans high school grads saw drastic changes in their alma maters, as — over time — all of the public high schools that reopened became charters, with most run by new operators. Some schools moved into new buildings emblazoned with new names. Alumni groups felt left behind.
But in recent years, a few schools — driven in large part by alumni — have tried to connect to the enduring school histories that give students a sense of tradition.
Last fall, Lake Area New Tech Early College High School in Gentilly was renamed John F. Kennedy High School at Lake Area. The change connected a current student body with the Kennedy name, which was attached to a flood-damaged school that was demolished after Katrina.
In 2016, Sci Academy in New Orleans East became Abramson Sci Academy, after the principal met with alumni from the demolished Marion Abramson High School, whose former footprint the Sci Academy structure now occupies.
At Carver, an initially adversarial relationship between school alumni and charter operator Collegiate Academies, which took control of Carver in 2012, has faded. The old name changed briefly but has returned. And Principal Jerel Bryant checks in with Carver graduates through regular phone calls, monthly meetings with a small group of alumni advisers and a staff that now includes about a dozen Carver alumni.
“I now have a ton of different alumni touchpoints,” he said.
The reknitting of schools and histories gives a new depth to this year’s Carnival parades, as students from schools like Carver see proud alumni like Foxworth-Carter and feel a deeper connection to their schools’ rich histories.
“Sometimes as I walk the halls, I get a feeling of our Carver roots,” said trumpeter Ashlee Brown, a senior with a 4.0 average. “The building where they studied is gone, but I can still feel them with us.”
To students like Brown, the history is clear: Without alumni, Carver might not have a home now in the 9th Ward.
In August 2008, the state-run Recovery School District included only one 9th Ward high school in its first master plan for building construction. It was rumored the school might be built in the Lower 9th Ward.
Carver alumni solicited petition signatures across town, demanding that the state choose Carver’s Higgins Boulevard site in the Upper 9th Ward. Feeling the pressure, the state ultimately agreed and, in 2014, broke ground on a state-of-the-art structure on the Carver site. The school opened in 2016 with the old G.W. Carver name.
Last Sunday, as Carver’s buses arrived at the staging area for the Femme Fatale parade, band director Eric French, 41, stood by to adjust plumes and check uniforms.
A Carver alum, French has worked tirelessly since he took over the school’s band program six months ago. He arranged marching-band versions of countless new songs, taught every band member to read music, and showed them how to play more precisely. He also brought in nearly a dozen Carver band alumni to help his students hone their skills on drums and horns. He wanted everything to be right.
While French has a reputation for precision, the intensity of his work this year reflects something more, said Lawrence Rawlins, the band director for McDonogh 35 High School, who stood not far away, watching his own students disembark from a bus.
“It’s different this year. Because Carver is his home. It’s special to go home,” Rawlins said.
As Brown, the trumpeter, walked from their bus to a schoolyard that serves as a pre-parade staging area for marching bands, a woman in the parade crowd yelled, “Looking good, Carver! That’s my school!”
Brown grinned. “We know the old band — that’s our vibe,” she’ll tell alumni. “But we’re remaking it.”
As the band prepared to take its position ahead of Foxworth-Carter’s float, drum major Tyson Brown tightened the hat strap for head drum major Cyncere Joseph, to make sure it would stay on despite the day’s wind. Then he rested his staff on the ground, waiting for the full band to line up.
He was destined for Carver, he said. His mother gave birth to him 17 years ago while she was still a Carver student, at a time when the school had an on-site nursery. During homecoming week back then, little Tyson was named “Little Mr. Carver.” It all came full circle last fall, during homecoming week, as he was named “Mr. Carver” — homecoming king.
Though Carver’s overall school performance score has risen only to a C, Tyson Brown, an A student, has watched its steady ascent since he began at Carver as a freshman.
This year, the school was one of the highest scorers in the city on a new “growth” measure, which tracks the academic progress of each student over one year’s time. Last week, students heard that 98 percent of seniors had been accepted at a college, the highest rate the school has ever seen — and it’s only February.
Still, Carver sometimes gets pegged “as one of them schools,” he said. Some people see it as a place where students were failing before Katrina, where students are more likely to be wild than disciplined, and where academics aren’t as valued as sports.
But that’s not what he hears from alumni. It’s also not what he knows as a student. And then there’s the band, which he sees as a reflection of the school’s other gains.
After last week’s parades, word was already spreading ahead of the band’s appearance in this Sunday’s Bacchus parade, Brown said. “They know we’re coming.”
This story about George Washington Carver High School was produced by The Hechinger Report, a nonprofit, independent news organization focused on inequality and innovation in education.