Barely a year and a half after Jefferson Parish voters narrowly rejected a proposed 8.45-mill School Board tax for employee pay raises, the board is going back to the voters.
This time, the request is more ambitious: 7.9 mills for salaries and 8.31 mills for new and renovated facilities.
The millage to finance raises for teachers and other employees would be a 10-year tax that would be collected starting in 2019. The facilities millage would be collected starting when the parish begins issuing an estimated $750 million in bonds for construction or renovation of structures.
The propositions will be separate items on the May 4 ballot.
The board passed resolutions to put the two measures before voters 9-0.
The pay raise tax, according to a presentation by Superintendent Cade Brumley, would help bump teacher pay up to a level where it's competitive with surrounding districts. Support personnel would also get a raise, he said.
Low teacher pay is often cited as a reason Jefferson Parish struggles to retain teachers, especially early in their careers. Attrition is about 400 teachers per year, and the school system has lost more than 1,500 teachers over the last four years, Brumley said. As of Thursday, the system has 44 teacher vacancies, he said.
The millage plan would lift the starting pay for Jefferson teachers from $41,199 to $46,000, Brumley said.
He also proposes paying teachers extra stipends for teaching certain subjects, like high school physics, math or special education, or teaching at "target schools," those with more than 90 percent of students classified as economically disadvantaged or with more than 30 percent who are English language learners.
The tax for raises would bring in about $27 million per year, but the raises would cost more than $32 million. The difference would be made up from currently available funds, Brumley said.
In November 2017, the board, at the urging primarily of member Cedric Floyd, put an 8.45-mill tax before voters that would have funded across-the-board employee raises. But voters rejected the plan by fewer than 500 votes out of more than 41,000 cast.
Four months later, when Brumley took the superintendent's job, he pointed to teacher pay as a key issue that the system needs to address if it wants to remain competitive with surrounding, smaller districts.
This tax may have different prospects. The November 2017 proposal was driven by the controversial Floyd and not fully supported by all board members.
In addition, the Bureau of Governmental Research came out against the tax, accusing the School Board of having "rushed into this millage proposition without a comprehensive benchmarking analysis to determine whether the pay increases are fair, reasonable and appropriately scaled to the labor market."
However, the new proposal has grown out of a committee that included members of the business community as well as representatives of the teachers union. The hope is that the broad coalition that helped create this proposal will help it get through the parish's electorate.
Currently, the parish collects 22.91 mills in property taxes for schools, far lower than some surrounding parishes, such as St. Tammany, which gets 66.41, or St. Charles, which gets 55.76.
The proposed facilities millage is an 8.31-mill tax that would allow the system to issue $750 million in bonds to help replace, renovate and improve its facilities.
A report presented earlier this year estimated that it would take $700 million to bring the parish's facilities up to standard within 10 years. The extra funds in the millage request are there to cover expected inflation costs.
If the plan is passed, the work would be done in two phases. The first would include replacing J.C. Ellis School, renovating Thomas Jefferson Advanced Academy and Ella Dolhonde Elementary and building new schools to replace Thibodeaux, Pitre, Douglas and St. Ville elementary schools.
Thursday's meeting was the last for four board members, including Floyd, who either lost elections or decided not to run again. But Brumley said it was important for the board to vote as soon as possible so that a strategy can be worked out to communicate the need for the millage.