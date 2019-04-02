An elevated footbridge slated for Jesuit High School earned a preliminary approval in March, but a group of Mid-City residents is fighting not to let it fly.

The group filed an appeal Monday to challenge the Board of Zoning Adjustments' decision on March 13 to grant a permit for the project. The bridge would allow students to cross above the 4100 block of Banks Street without stepping into the street.

+2 Jesuit High School's plan to build pedestrian bridge over Banks Street draws neighbors' ire Jesuit High School, the largest Catholic all-boys school in New Orleans, is asking the city for permission to build a raised pedestrian bridge…

The appeal challenges the decision to classify the project as a private walkway, which can move forward without a public hearing. A permit was issued for the project on March 13, though the project still requires City Council approval regarding air rights over the street.

Opponents cite the lack of traffic incidents at what they deem a "lightly traveled" intersection, as well as the likely damage to the area's oak trees, which "makes Banks Street so aesthetically pleasing," read a release about the appeal.

The design of the bridge was also criticized in the release, descrining it as looking like "a series of cages, giving the appearance of a high-rise kennel."

Larry Abshire, Jesuit’s disciplinarian, said at a February meeting he understands the community’s concerns but he puts student safety above all else.

“Every day I come to work and I’m responsible for 1,381 kids, and I don’t ever want to tell a parent, ‘Hey, something happened to your kid,' ” Abshire said.

Jesuit, the largest Catholic all-boys school in New Orleans, initially asked the city for permission to build the raised structure in December, 2017.

The school wants the walkway to help ensure the safety of its almost 1,400 students, who regularly cross the busy street to get to and from classes and after-school activities. But many residents in the neighborhood say a bridge is unnecessary and construction could damage the oak trees that line the street.

N.O. traffic cams triggering school zone tickets for lower speeds, but change unannounced New Orleans officials have lowered the speeds that trigger traffic camera tickets, ensnaring an unknown number of drivers who thought they wer…

If built, the bridge would connect the Roussel Building, part of the main campus, to the athletic complex across Banks. Renderings submitted to the city depict a concrete slab base with wire mesh sides and a brown wood ceiling, topped with a metal roof. Many of the school's nearly 1,400 students must regularly cross the street to get to and from classes and after-school activities.

While a bridge would alleviate pedestrian traffic during the school day, it would not affect the number of students who arrive in their own vehicles or are dropped off by parents.

Information from The Advocate's Della Hasselle and Mid-City Messenger's Claire Byun was used in this report. Check back for updates.