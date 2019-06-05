Just days after the sudden death of former Jefferson Parish Schools Superintendent Isaac Joseph, his former bosses on the school board offered heartfelt comments as tribute Thursday night (June 5).

"This is extremely devastating to me," said Simeon Dickerson, a relative of Joseph's who counted him a mentor. "To be here right now, I am going to try to do it for him.

Joseph passed away June 2 after suffering complications from surgery. After observing a moment of silence, the School Board was shown a brief tribute video of Joseph.

Dickerson said that he planned to bring before the board in the coming months a motion to rename a school after Joseph, who was superintendent from 20115 until 2018 but spent more than 30 in the Jefferson school system.

Other members also offered words in remembrance.

"He was one of the kindest people I have ever worked with," said Mark Morgan, a longtime board member who said he had known Joseph for 15 years.

Joseph cared about the people he worked with, Morgan said, noting that Joseph had reached out to him during some difficult personal times for Morgan.

"I will remember him as the heart of Jefferson Parish schools," he said.

Board member Ricky Johnson recounted the times that he and Joseph would ride out to St. James Parish to get sausage from a particular store they both liked.

"It was an honor and privilege to serve with Mr. Joseph," Johnson said. "He was a loving man."