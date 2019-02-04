Last year, a parent-led effort to start a French immersion program in St. Tammany Parish schools failed due to resistance from the school system.
But for Anne Ogden, the Covington mother who led the drive to launch the program under the state's Immersion School Choice Law, the operative word is réessayer — French for "try again."
Last month, she provided the parish school system with petitions from the parents of 26 students who will be entering first grade next year and 38 who will be entering kindergarten, all asking that their children be taught in French.
"Clearly the population wants it," said Ogden, who cites studies that have shown students in such programs post better test scores, a boon to them and to their school system.
Under state law, school systems must provide French and Spanish immersion programs if the parents or guardians of at least 25 students going into kindergarten or the first grade file a request in writing by Jan. 31.
"I hope that you all will help celebrate our success," Ogden wrote to the school officials. "We have a number of enthusiastic, dedicated parents who are committed to providing their children with a French immersion education."
Meredith Mendez, spokeswoman for the school system, said the documents Ogden submitted are under review.
The state law has changed in some ways since Ogden first pushed for the program last year. The law now includes Spanish as well as French. The deadline for submitting petitions moved up to Jan. 31 from March 1.
Last year, the School Board notified Ogden seven days before the March 1 deadline that parents had to fill out a form, something she and her attorney, Charles Branton, argue is not required by state law.
This year, Ogden said, Branton has asked for the form, but the School Board has not provided it. The petitions she submitted follow what is outlined in the state law, she said.
Ogden said that the form was designed to harass and intimidate parents. Among other things, it stated there would be a lottery for 25 spots if more than 25 children applied, while it also required applying parents to waive their child's right to attend the school whose attendance district they live in.
That worried parents who were afraid their child wouldn't be picked but then wouldn't be able to attend a nearby school, she said.
Ogden wasn't able to get enough parents to sign the form by the March 1 deadline last year, but she ended up suing the School Board in 22nd Judicial District Court. The suit alleged that she and other families had met the state requirements — parents of 36 children entering kindergarten and 27 entering first grade had signed an electronic petition for the program.
But Judge Raymond Childress found that while the form was "onerous," it reflected what a school board needed to make a commitment to an immersion program. The plaintiffs have appealed that ruling to the state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal.
"Right now, we want to get a French immersion program set up for students that is provided by the Legislature," Ogden said. "That's our goal, and we are using every means we can."
Ogden said lawmakers have been supportive of their efforts, particularly state Rep. Polly Thomas and Sen. Eric LaFleur, who sponsored changes to the law, which now requires school systems to inform all parents about the existence of any newly established immersion programs and to allow all eligible students to enroll.
Ogden said this change means that the program could end up having more students than just those who have petitioned for its creation.
As for location, the law spells out that school systems must make a reasonable attempt to place the program near where the majority of applicants live.
Last year, parents didn't know where the program would be offered, and the form provided by the school system said transportation would not be provided.
That was also discouraging to parents, Ogden said, noting how large St. Tammany Parish is. "If you live in Folsom and the school is deep in Slidell, that could be a four-hour commute for a parent each day," she said.
St. Tammany schools provide bus transportation to students in Catholic schools but were unwilling to provide it for an immersion program, she said.
"Obviously, they don't want it to go forward," she said.
But parents who are pushing for the program have already discussed setting up car pools so every child who wants the program will be able to participate, Ogden said.
School officials are also required to give parents an answer by Feb. 15 about whether the required number of petitions have been submitted.
"I think that people are very interested in this, invested in this, once they understand it," Ogden said.