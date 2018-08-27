Hand-drawn signs were posted overnight Sunday outside Christ the King Elementary School in Terrytown in support of the school’s decision to send home two students last week for violating a ban on hair extensions.

The signs said “rules are rules” and "We pay a lot of money to support our Catholic school."

School staff removed the signs Monday morning.

The school sent two girls home last week because of a policy against hair extensions, touching off a firestorm on social media that attracted national attention. One of the students, Faith Fennidy, and her family said the school's policies are culturally insensitive. They've received an outpouring of support from people who argue that such rules disproportionately affect black students.

Others, however, have said the school should be able to enforce the policies it deems appropriate, and that learning to live by the rules part of growing up.

Montrelle Fennidy, Faith's mother, and Toyonita Parquet, who is the mother of the other young African-American girl sent home from the school, filed a lawsuit seeking to block the ban. A state district judge has issued a temporary restraining order, though Fennidy's family and attorney are meeting with school officials this afternoon and both sides have said they would like to work towards an amicable decision.

The two students were not expected to be at school Monday.

Christ the King issued a statement on Friday saying it will reconvene the school's policy-making board to reconsider whether its rules are indifferent to cultural distinctions, "as well as other topics such as racial harmony, social justice and urban Catholic education."