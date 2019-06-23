Tulane opens doors to Delgado students
Tulane University, through its School of Professional Advancement, is now offering Delgado graduates the chance to get a bachelor’s degree at Tulane’s SoPA.
The partnership allows Delgado graduates who complete an associate Louisiana Transfer degree in business, criminal justice, humanities, social sciences or the physical or biological sciences to transfer up to 60 credit hours toward the completion of a degree at Tulane.
Eligible students can complete their bachelor’s degree through SoPA’s programs in exercise science, general legal studies, digital design, information technology, public relations, health and wellness, homeland security studies, humanities and social sciences.
Students who complete Delgado degrees in fields other than those specified in the agreement will have their coursework individually evaluated for transferability.
“This relationship with Delgado opens the door to more students in the New Orleans community and provides them the opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree from Tulane,” said SoPA Dean Suri Duitch. “This is a great option for local students who work hard and are smart and ambitious.”
Administrators, advisers and staff from both institutions will work together to communicate the partnership to interested Delgado students and help them make a seamless transition from one school to another.
In 2018–19, Tulane’s student body included 2,669 students from Louisiana, including 2,092 from the New Orleans metro area. The majority of Delgado’s 14,258 in-state students comes from Orleans and Jefferson parishes.
Xavier awarded $500,000 grant
Xavier University has received a three-year, $500,000 grant to expand its student pipeline and create a new summer program.
The grant, awarded by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, will fund Xavier's ongoing efforts to engage and enroll more community college students by streamlining the transfer process, clarifying course and major requirements, and reducing any course-related hindrances to graduating in four years.
It will also fund a new pilot summer immersion program, Mellon Humanities Summer Scholars Initiative at Xavier, which will provide potential community college transfer students an opportunity to "test drive" the university prior to matriculating.
During the six-week residential bridge program — specifically targeted at potential transfers in the humanities — participants will benefit from experiential classroom learning, an introduction to research, mentoring by college faculty, counseling and career development.
Upon successful completion of the program, the students are guaranteed conditional admission to Xavier after completing their two-year degree requirements.
"We are grateful to the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for supporting Xavier's continuing efforts to make certain that its institutional infrastructure, culture and policies are optimized to meet the needs of the community college transfer population," said Anne McCall, Xavier's provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.
UNO researcher to study bicycles, walking
Tara Tolford, a researcher with the University of New Orleans’ Transportation Research Center, has been awarded a $248,000 grant to study data on bicyclists and pedestrians across Louisiana.
The grant comes from the Louisiana Transportation Research Center and is considered “Phase 2” of a project to study the most effective and cost-efficient ways to collect data on bicyclists and pedestrians statewide, according to Tolford.
The goal is to bring the same level of attention and data to active transportation — biking and walking — as is done for cars, Tolford said.
“We’ve been counting cars on basically every major roadway in the entire state for decades,” she said. “For planning purposes, for the most part, we’ve had no idea just how many people are walking or biking on any given location.”
She added: “We have tons of folks who walk and bike and take transit in the region and the state, and this will help us make better decisions on where to spend our money to make it safer and easier for folks to get around.”
Infrared sensors will count passers-by and pneumatic tubes will count cyclists in each direction.
“Pneumatic tubes are just a couple of tubes that are nailed into the roadway and a puff of air that counts every vehicle that crosses over it,” Tolford said. “We have special ones that only count bicycles.”