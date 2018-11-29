A state district judge has issued a temporary restraining order prohiting Jefferson Parish School Board member Cedric Floyd and an attorney who is an ally of Floyd's from making misleading statements about Floyd's opponent, Simeon Dickerson.
24th Judicial District Judge Nancy Miller also ordered the pair to appear in court on Dec. 4 for a hearing on the matter.
Dickerson filed suit against Floyd and attorney Ronald Wilson after what he said were defamatory statements made on a mailer sent to voters in the School Board's district 5, where Dickerson is challenging Floyd for his seat.
The mailer alleged that Dickerson had been arrested and also accused him of lying about his status as a teacher.
But Dickerson said that he had never been arrested and prosecutors dropped charges against him after discovering another person had used Dickerson's identity when arrested. He also provided a letter showing that he is currently employed as a teacher at Robert Moton Charter School in New Orleans.
Miller's order prohibits Floyd and Wilson from "making misleading and/or defamatory statements regarding petitioner's status as a teacher or the criminal cases cited herein."