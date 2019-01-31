Scientists at Tulane University who have helped re-evaluate the pace of sea-level rise in coastal Louisiana believe their findings could have dire implications for other low-lying areas around the globe, according to a new study.
The research, published in the journal Ocean Science, focuses on potential flaws in the way sea levels are measured in areas where surface soils are subsiding, and suggests that new estimates that show higher seas in coastal Louisiana may need to be applied in other low-lying areas.
“This study shows that we need to completely rethink how we measure sea-level rise in rapidly subsiding coastal lowlands,” said Torbjörn Törnqvist, a geology professor at the Tulane School of Science and Engineering.
Scientists typically use tide gauges to measure what's known as relative sea-level rise, which takes into account both rising water and subsiding land to determine water levels.
But according to Törnqvist and researcher Molly Keogh, tide gauges tell only part of the story in areas like coastal Louisiana, which is part of a river delta filled with wetlands and other estuaries where soil has been deposited relatively recently.
Gauges are usually anchored 20 meters into the earth, rather than at the surface. While that allows tide gauges to measure subsidence that happens below the anchor point, they miss out on the subsidence that happens closer to ground level.
In Louisiana, 60 percent of subsidence occurs in the top 5 meters of soil, and in recent years, researchers studying sea-levels in this area have started estimating a steeper rise because tide gauges aren't measuring the primary reason for the area's relative sea-level rise.
“As a result, tide gauges do not record subsidence occurring in the shallow subsurface and thus underestimate rates of relative sea-level rise,” said Keogh, a fifth-year doctoral student and lead author of the study.
The researchers say there is a way to get better readings by using surface-elevation tables to measure shallow subsidence. Those mechanical instruments are already used to record elevation change in wetlands, the researchers say.
According to Keogh, Louisiana has a network of more than 300 of those instruments in place throughout coastal Louisiana, and their data can be combined with GPS and satellite measurements to get a better handle on actual sea-level rise.
When inferring data from those readings, scientists have concluded that relative sea-level rise is a much bigger problem than originally anticipated.
“We therefore conclude that low-elevation coastal zones may be at higher risk of flooding, and within a shorter time horizon, than previously assumed,” Keogh said.
Tulane's studies conducted on sea-level rise in Louisiana could have implications for the next edition of the state's Coastal Master Plan, a $50 billion blueprint that aims to save as much of the coast as possible.
Projections of rapid sea-level rise were already a major factor in the 2017 revision of the plan, which gave a much more dire outlook for the state's coastal areas than predicted in the state's 2012 plan.
The newest plan concludes that the state cannot build more land than it loses by 2065, in part because the worst-case scenario for sea-level rise in the 2012 plan — 1.48 feet — became the best-case scenario in the new plan.
But the implications extend even beyond Louisiana, and could impact predictions for coastal communities across the globe.
“Around the world, communities in low-lying coastal areas may be more vulnerable to flooding than we realized," Keogh said. "This has implications for coastal management, city planners and emergency planners. They are planning based on a certain timeline, and if sea level is rising faster than what they are planning on, that’s going to be a problem.”