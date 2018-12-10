After years of financial turbulence due to dips in undergraduate enrollment, Loyola University of New Orleans has been placed on probation by its accrediting agency.
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges announced Tuesday that Loyola had failed to meet sufficient accreditation standards after two years of financial monitoring.
Probation is issued when a university fails to "correct deficiencies" or "make satisfactory progress toward compliance" with accreditation standards, according to the group's policy statement on sanctions. The maximum consecutive time that an institution may be on probation is two years.
The commission is one of the six major accrediting bodies for colleges and universities recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Accreditation is required for Loyola to offer certain degrees and receive some federal grants and low-interest loans for students, among other things.
The decision comes just months after the Jesuit university named its first layperson as president and appears to be on sturdier financial footing. After years of declining enrollment that led to a $25 million deficit, dozens of layoffs and other sharp budget cuts, Loyola has seen its incoming classes rebound for two years running.
"The Loyola community has done extraordinary work to turn around our deficits and balance our budget through admissions success and difficult, but careful cuts," said President Tania Tetlow. "As part of its review, SACSCOC will want to ensure that we live within that balanced budget this fiscal year. We know that we will --- we are almost halfway there already."
Helped by the enrollment bump, the school in August approved a balanced budget for fiscal year 2019, the first time in five years it expects to operate without spending more than it takes in.
However, the balanced budget for the current fiscal year did not appear to be enough to sway accreditors to clear the university.
Loyola last went through an accreditation process in 2016. While the school passed all of the necessary academic requirements, the agency was concerned about its financial position and placed the university on financial monitoring for two years.
The new probationary period is related solely to the school’s finances and not its academic standing. Still, university officials are concerned that the probation designation will damage the school’s reputation with prospective students.
Since 2016, the university’s total enrollment has jumped 12 percent to 4,302 students. In addition, its retention rate after freshmen year is 85 percent, up 8 percentage points in three years.
Loyola also raised $90 million through a campaign called “Faith in the Future” and reduced overall spending by more than $1.4 million this year, Tetlow said.
Moreover, the university has committed to finding new revenue by investing in more online degrees, she said, expanding continuing education and adding innovative programming that is more likely to appeal to newer generations of incoming freshmen.