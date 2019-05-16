After Antoinette Love made headlines for receiving at least 115 acceptance letters and nearly $3.8 million in scholarship offers, the New Orleans senior has made her college choice: Eureka.

The small Christian college in an Illinois town by the same name was her pick, she said, for many of the reasons people might not be familiar with the name.

“I chose Eureka College because I feel like it is the best place for me to thrive and do great things as a future teacher,” said Love in a release from the school. “I want to attend a small school where professors know me, and at Eureka, even the [college] president knows me.”

Love announced her decision Monday morning during a ceremony at International School of New Orleans.

Eureka College has an enrollment of about 600 students and a strong track record with its education programs. The school's most notable alumnus is Ronald Reagan, who went on to become the 40th president of the United States. According to the school, it is the smallest university to award a bachelor's degree to a future president.

Love, who has maintained a 3.5 GPA, has attended dual enrollment at Delgado Community College for two semesters. She's interested in historically black colleges and universities, she said, and applied to 50 of those schools by using the Common Black College Application, according to NOLA.com.

“I started applying in September, and just kept applying and applying until my tiny mailbox at home was suddenly overflowing with letter after letter and dozens of scholarship offers,” said Love, a native New Orleanian, in April.

International High School of New Orleans is a public, college preparatory charter school located in the Central Business District. It's a Type 2 charter, which means it's open to all Louisiana residents.

She's not the only International High School student to get impressive responses from schools. Last year, Darrin Francois was accepted into 91 colleges and got offered more than $2.8 million in scholarships.

School officials describe Love as a "gifted painter" who received guidance and motivation from her counselor, Denise James.

She's been inducted into the National Senior Beta Club, the National Honor Society, the National English Honor Society and Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society in her four years at IHSNO.

Love, who was born to Anthony and Yolanda Love when they were teenagers, is the oldest of five children. Her siblings range in age from 9 to 15, her mother said.

“Nothing is more exciting than to see your child’s success be acknowledged," said Yolanda Love in the release. "I’m so proud of all the hard work Antoinette has put in for all four years of high school, and her dedication to applying and getting accepted into 116 colleges/universities.”