A Jefferson Parish school principal on Wednesday took down an online bio posted on a church website that described her as "living out the Gospel in the very dark culture of the public school system," setting off a dustup on social media among some parents.
J.J. Audubon Elementary Principal Emily Anderson's bio is posted on the the staff page of Riverbend Church in Belle Chasse, where her husband Gerry is pastor.
Until Wednesday evening, the church website listed Anderson as an administrative assistant and said she has been "ministering to students in her career as an educator and education leader." The reference to the school system's "very dark culture" circulated on Twitter and Facebook, with parents questioning its propriety, and some speculating it was a reference to public school demographics.
Anderson is white. As of Feb. 1, Audubon had 457 students, according to the Louisiana Department of Education website. Of those, 227 were Hispanic, and 124 were black, the site says. More than 87 percent are considered economically disadvantaged.
After a reporter contacted the school system about the bio, it was quickly changed. The church website removed mention of Anderson as a staff member; her only mentions come in the description of her husband, which notes she is "living out the gospel in the public school system."
In an email to The Advocate, Anderson said she was "confused and upset" when she learned how the website described her career. "I did not write the original biography on the website...I apologize because that is not what I believe," she wrote.
Anderson added that she has not been on staff at the church for almost two years. "I am committed to all students and families, and my team and I work hard every day to ensure that all students have an opportunity for a great education in a loving and positive school environment," she wrote.
Jefferson Parish Schools Superintendent Cade Brumley said he visited with Anderson earlier this week — before he was told about the bio — and came away "impressed with Dr. Anderson's uplifiting demeanor to her faculty and staff," he said.