De La Salle High School officials announced Monday that Principal Paul Kelly will take over as president of the co-ed Uptown Catholic school, after Michael Giambelluca, who led the institution for three years, resigned his post earlier this month.

Kelly has been handling Giambelluca’s duties since he took a leave of absence for medical reasons on Jan. 22.

Assuming the role of principal is Perry Srygley Rogers, who has been serving as an assistant principal. De La Salle enrolls about 575 students in grades eight to 12.

Giambelluca went on medical leave a day after he threatened to jump off the Huey P. Long Bridge, causing the span to shut down for three hours while first responders worked to talk him down and get him to a hospital, authorities said. The school did not mention the incident in its written statement about the leadership changes.

Kelly, who graduated from De La Salle in 1983, is credited with helping the school increase the number of students taking Advanced Placement exams by 70 percent. The school also saw a 40 percent increase in the number of high scores earned on those tests.

Kelly graduated from Tulane University and earned a master’s degree in English at McNeese State University. After coaching basketball at Samford University in Homewood, Alabama, he returned to De La Salle in 2012 as an English teacher and boys’ basketball coach.

Rogers graduated from Lipscomb University and earned a master’s degree in teaching at Tulane. She first taught at De La Salle from 1997 to 2000, returned for a second stint in 2011 and landed the assistant principal’s job last year. Rogers also coordinates the nonprofit youth development program known as Mid-City Ministries.

Brother Donald Johanson, of the regional Christian Brothers order in charge of De La Salle, commended the changes.

“Both Mr. Kelly and Ms. Rogers embrace the vision of the board, and they will continue to focus on … providing the best Lasallian Catholic education for our students,” he said.