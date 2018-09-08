Tulane to host run for cancer research
Tulane Cancer Center is inviting everyone to find a pair of blue running shoes and come out for its fifth annual NOLA Bluedoo run — a two-mile race and outdoor party to raise funds for prostate cancer research.
Blue is the color of prostate cancer awareness.
The event will include food from 30 local restaurants and caterers, costuming and a kids’ tent, among other activities, according to Tulane University.
The two-mile race will begin and end at the Gibson Quad, Tulane stated in a news release, with an advanced registration fee for walkers and runners at $30. Students can take part for $15 if they pay by Monday or $20 on race day if they miss the deadline. There’s also a $25 party pass for those who don’t want to run.
According to Tulane, the event has raised almost $570,000 for the prostate cancer research program at the Tulane Cancer Center, with the race growing from under 600 runners in the first year to over 1,000 in 2017.
“NOLA Bluedoo started five years ago with the idea that we could raise funds for prostate cancer research and honor those afflicted with this disease while also having a bit of New Orleans-style family fun,” said Oliver Sartor, head of Tulane’s prostate cancer research program. “Please help us continue the mission and join us for a great time on Tulane’s beautiful uptown campus.”
In a news release, Tulane stated: “prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in American men, behind only lung cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, one in seven men will be diagnosed and one in 39 will die of prostate cancer. In Louisiana, approximately 2,600 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer annually.”
UNO art professor to have work included in exhibit highlighting tricentennial
Kathy Rodriguez, a University of New Orleans faculty member in the School of the Arts, is having work featured at an exhibition highlighting artists’ contributions during New Orleans’ tricentennial year, the university stated in a news release.
According to UNO, Rodriguez’s work is included in the exhibit “Thirty New Orleans Artists,” which opened Saturday at the Second Story Gallery at the New Orleans Healing Center on St. Claude Avenue.
Rodriguez will have work on display through Nov. 3. The gallery is an artist-run cooperative with regular hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Admission is free.
Rodriguez has taught art history and studio art at UNO since 2008 after earning master’s degrees in art history and painting and drawing from the University of Montana in Missoula.
From 2011-2018, she also served as the director of the UNO-St. Claude Gallery, according to the university, where she curated exhibits and scheduled programming for the university’s off-campus art presence.
Tulane’s Latin American Library gets William Spratling’s private papers
Tulane’s Latin American Library has acquired the papers of William Spratling, an architect, designer and Tulane architecture professor in the 1920s, according to the university.
The work includes personal and business writings, photographs and design drawings from Spratling starting in the 1920s until his death in the 1967.
According to Tulane, “Spratling ushered in a renaissance of the Mexican silver industry beginning in the early 1930s” with these papers showing aspects of his personal and business lives, found in letters and sketches.
“The acquisition of Spratling’s personal papers lends substantial context to our already strong holdings documenting his work and that of the extraordinary group of artists and designers working in Taxco (Mexico) in the first half of the 20th century,” said Hortensia Calvo, the library director.
Some of the correspondence found includes correspondence with politicians and prominent figures in the U.S. and Mexico, according to the university.
The collection was made possible as a lead gift from the Zemurray Foundation, Tulane stated in a news release, with a major exhibition of the collection planned for 2020.