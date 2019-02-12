A proposed purchase of 40 acres of land at Nola Motorsports Park by the Jefferson Parish School Board for a new vocational school was deferred Tuesday night to allow a board committee to review it.
This is the second time the idea has been brought to the board, and the second time it has been deferred.
It was first floated over the summer, when then-President Mark Morgan was behind it, but it was deferred then. This time, member Simeon Dickerson, who took office in January, brought it to the board.
On Tuesday, however, Dickerson said he wanted to hold off on voting on the idea until the Facilities Committee had a chance to review it and make a recommendation.
Under terms discussed last year, the school system would purchase 40 acres and several buildings from Laney Chouest, the owner of Nola Motorsports Park, for about $40 million. Chouest offered to finance the purchase himself at zero interest when the idea first came up.
Negotiations could bring the price much lower, officials said Tuesday, although renovating the facility to make it ready for classes would likely cost millions.
The site could fill a pressing need within the Jefferson school system: a demand for more career and technical education for students who want something different from the typical college-preparatory curriculum.
Last year, a consultant's report identified career and technical education as one of the system's top needs. The report strongly suggested that the system build a stand-alone career and technical academy, one that could rival the system's academies, which are among the highest-rated and most sought-after schools in the parish. The report estimated that to build a new career and technical school would cost $70 million.
Nola Motorsports Park, which is located on the west bank near Avondale, is a 750-acre facility that includes a 2.75-mile road track and a go-kart track. The Indy Grand Prix of Louisiana was held there in 2015, but plans for other races have never come to fruition.
The plot the School Board is considering includes some track-adjacent buildings, as well as other buildings spread across the property.
Tuesday night, the board voted to officially give its Facilities Committee the go-ahead to begin negotiating the purchase. If all goes well, a school could open on the site as soon as the 2020-21 school year.
The Facilities Committee is chaired by board member Clay Moïse. Chad Nugent and Morgan also sit on it.