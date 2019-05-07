More than 20 high school seniors from the New Orleans area have been named National Merit Scholarship winners, chosen out of more than 15,000 finalists nationally. Each will receive a $2,500 scholarship.
The students were chosen based on their academic records, scores on two standardized tests, leadership in school and community activities, written essays and recommendations from high school officials, according to the National Merit Scholarship Corp.
The scholarship winners in New Orleans are: Peter James, Matthew LaCour, Aidan Walker, John Zvonek, Charles Korndorffer, William Schott and Herman Webster, all of Jesuit High School; Madeline Robert and Kevin Qi, both of Isidore Newman School; Blake Ziegler, of Holy Cross School; and Andrew Wang, of Benjamin Franklin High School.
In other area parishes, the winners are: Luke Hightower, of Archbishop Rummel High School, Metairie; Cecilia LaFosse and Neelambar Mondal, both of Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies, Metairie; Shinwoo Kim, of Metairie Park Country Day School; Austin Thombs, of Northshore High School, Slidell; Gabrielle Bradford, of St. Scholastica Academy, Covington; Jackson Gold, of St. Paul's School, Covington; Tyler Barrios and Zoey Prado, both of Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy, Avondale; Christopher Le, of Fontainebleau High School, Mandeville; and Madelyn Mendoza, of Mandeville High School.
This year's National Merit Scholarship program began in October 2017, when more than 1.6 million high school juniors in 22,000 U.S. high schools took the preliminary SAT, which serves as a screening for the scholarship program.
By the end of 2019, more than $31 million in college scholarships will have been awarded through the National Merit program.