The board of directors overseeing New Beginnings Schools Foundation, an embattled charter network that has come under fire after recent allegations of grade-fixing and falsifying public records, voted Thursday night to change bus companies before the end of the school year.

The board voted unanimously at a special meeting to replace Scholars First, a company that has come under scrutiny after the Louisiana insurance commissioner cited it for lacking insurance on its buses and falsifying insurance documents.

Michelle Blouin-Williams, the recently suspended CEO of the charter organization, had been accused of signing a million-dollar contract with Scholars First without seeking prior approval from the board, and then doctoring meeting minutes a year after the fact to make it appear that the board had voted in favor of the move.

Before the vote on the new bus provider Thursday night, board President Raphael Gang wouldn't say what company the charter organization will enter into a contract with, only that it has a "proven track record."

"As you all have heard, there have been some allegations made against our current bus operator, and we felt the prudent thing to do was to secure a new contractor until the end of the year," Gang said.

He said the board used an emergency provision in its charter to sidestep a public bidding process and have a new company in place "as soon as possible" for students.

Earlier this week, the Einstein Group, another charter school network, voted to switch from Scholars First to A&S Transportation, starting April 17.

WWL-TV first reported that Scholars First had issued fraudulent insurance documents to New Beginnings, Einstein Charter Schools and Success Prep.

"The recklessness of this action by parties who are charged with the care of children is inexcusable," Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said.

Donelon told WWL that he passed his findings on to criminal investigators with the Louisiana Insurance Fraud Task Force, a partnership between the State Police, Attorney General's Office and Insurance Department.

Anyone found guilty of forging insurance documents can face up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

The New Beginnings board also held a closed-door meeting Thursday to talk about an investigation into the allegations against Blouin-Williams, but it took no action afterward regarding her.

Two weeks ago, the board placed her on paid leave while hiring the law firm Adams and Reese LLP to investigate the charges against her.

Blouin-Williams, who has an annual salary of $175,000, plus $45,792 in insurance and retirement benefits, held top administrative positions in the Orleans Parish and Jefferson Parish school systems before being hired to run New Beginnings in 2016.

She served as chief administrative officer under Orleans schools Superintendent Henderson Lewis Jr. for a year. Before that, she held various positions over a 25-year career with Jefferson schools, ultimately being appointed interim superintendent but then being passed over for the permanent position.

In addition to accusations of grade-fixing and doctoring public records, Blouin-Williams and New Beginnings have faced other problems in recent years, records show.

An audit from the 2017-18 school year, released in January, showed numerous problems in management. The schools operated with a $4.9 million deficit, wrong salaries and class sizes were reported to the state, and officials were missing receipts for multiple transactions.

And last year, officials with the Louisiana Department of Education voided 144 exams at John F. Kennedy High School, one of New Beginnings' schools, after students were given the wrong version of a U.S. history exam, according to a state report on testing irregularities first reported by The Lens.

In addition to Kennedy, New Beginnings operates Pierre A. Capdau and Gentilly Terrace charter schools.