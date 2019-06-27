The Orleans Parish school district has asked Louisiana's Inspector General's Office to conduct a criminal investigation into actions of top administrators at John F. Kennedy High School following allegations of grade-fixing and other credit issues at the school.

In an impassioned speech on Thursday night, Sup. Henderson Lewis said the scandals had also prompted him to make sweeping changes to his oversight of public high schools throughout New Orleans to prevent such travesty from ever happening again.

Starting this fall, Orleans Parish School Board will audit records at every high school and will offer trainings on best practices in tracking student progress toward graduation. If the district finds a school with inadequate performance, Lewis said, those trainings will become mandatory.

"Due to the careless and reckless actions of the adults you trusted at JFK, you should have been celebrating your senior graduation this month but instead, you have been forced to question the certainty of the future," Lewis said in a public apology to Kennedy High families. "You were underserved and misled. What happened to you is wrong. It is unacceptable. It is shameful and intolerable."

Officials with New Beginnings Schools Foundation, the charter organization that oversees Kennedy High, announced last week that after a months-long probe, investigators found half of the senior class was not eligible to graduate this year, even though dozens of those students walked across the stage at a commencement ceremony held in May.

Amid grade-fixing scandal, fewer than half of N.O. school's grads cleared weeks after ceremony Update: The New Beginnings Schools Foundation has clarified that only 67 seniors had been cleared to graduate by June 14. The week before, the…

The charter network’s review revealed that 87 members of the 177-student senior class at Kennedy were ineligible to graduate for a number of reasons ranging from falsely inflated grades to failed end-of-course exams.

Officials said that so far, eight students have been confirmed to have had their grades changed in the scandal. That number could go up when the results of the investigation are made public.

Of those who were found ineligible to graduate, 69 took part in the May 17 "graduation" ceremony, officials said Friday. They will all have to complete additional requirements before receiving an official diploma.

At least 24 students are missing so many credits or hours that they will have to reenroll for the upcoming school year to retake multiple courses.

Raphael Gang, the president of the charter group’s board, and Marlo Lacen, the board’s parent representative, blamed a culture of malfeasance and negligence that had for years gone undetected among longtime staff and faculty at the network's only high school.

+2 Students' graduation status remains in limbo as embattled New Beginnings Schools Foundation hires interim CEO Weeks after seniors at John F. Kennedy High School took part in a "graduation" ceremony that gave them no diplomas, leaders of the New Orleans…

On Thursday, Lewis said that the district's investigations into the matter were still pending, even though he had sent a letter to State Inspector General Stephen B. Street, Jr. asking for him to conduct his own independent investigation.

"It is my understanding that members of your office have been on site at JFK, but I wanted to ensure that this information was officially reported by the Orleans Parish School Board out of an abundance of caution," the letter read.

In addition to grade fixing allegations; OPSB is investigating alleged failure to have safeguards in place to prevent staff from accessing systems to alter student files and records after being placed on notice of possible misconduct; allegations that public records were falsified or otherwise altered and allegations that contracts were procured in violation of charter board policy.

The Louisiana Department of Education has said officials there are also investigating allegations.

Moving forward, Lewis said he had directed OPSB staff to observe and engage, if necessary, in the New Beginnings Schools Foundation's summer school, which had already begun, and was getting regular updates from officials at the charter organization.

"We are meeting weekly with New Beginnings Schools Foundation to make certain there is a laser focus on helping these seniors progress," Lewis said.

Lewis said a full report, and the district's recommended actions, could be expected later this summer. The whole debacle has already put the New Beginnings foundation in jeopardy, as Lewis said earlier this month he was considering revoking the school's charter.

The grade-fixing allegations surfaced in February after Runell King, a former data director, said he was wrongfully fired for alerting New Beginnings leaders that employees at Kennedy had manually changed grades for several students who took an Algebra III class taught by a teacher who left before the allegations were made.

+2 New Beginnings to select interim CEO as probes involving grade-fixing allegations continue New Beginnings Schools Foundation, a charter school operator now under scrutiny from the state of Louisiana, will soon choose an interim CEO a…

King accused employees of changing F's to D's and D's to C's on the students' records, a move that could have helped more students graduate, thereby improving the school's overall performance score from the state.

The scandal forced the resignation of New Beginnings CEO Michelle Blouin-Williams, who stepped down May 7 and was replaced earlier this month by Kevin George, the superintendent of the St. John the Baptist Parish school district. Five other high-ranking administrators at Kennedy have been dismissed, including the former principal, Brian Gibson.

In an interview last week, Gang, who joined the New Beginnings board in 2015 and has been president for a year, described weeks of sleepless nights knowing that he had sat on the board while malfeasance and other issues went on.

“That has kept me up many a night, that I did not know more and I did not do more. That is something that weighs on me, heavily and profoundly,” Gang said.