Extra Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies will be at L.W. Higgins High School in Harvey on Friday after images of a threatening social media post were faxed to the school and AirDropped to several students' phones, though investigators said they did not believe the threat is credible.
The threat was sent to the school Thursday and deputies were immediately notified, parish school system spokesman Ted Beasley said Thursday night.
A message was sent to parents Thursday afternoon saying the school system would have additional deputies on campus Friday and school leaders would be on alert.
The threatening post included the picture of a student who was absent from school Thursday. When investigators went to the student's home, he told them that he had no knowledge of the threat and thought someone might be trying to get him in trouble, according to JPSO spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde.
"We believe the student pictured was the victim of a hoax," Rivarde said.