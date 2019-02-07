Apple CEO Tim Cook will deliver the keynote address at Tulane University's 2019 spring graduation, the school announced Thursday.
Cook, 58, replaced Apple founder Steve Jobs as the company's chief executive in 2011. Apple, which reclaimed its title as the world's most valuable company on Wednesday when it surpassed Microsoft and Amazon, has a total market capitalization of $821.59 billion.
As CEO and a member of Apple's board of directors, Cook has overseen the introduction of innovative products including the new iPhone XS, Apple Watch Series 4, iPad Pro and MacBook Air.
Cook has championed inclusion and diversity at Apple and has invested in educational opportunities for students of all ages and backgrounds, according to a Tulane press release.
Under his leadership, Apple also achieved an environmental milestone by powering its global facilities on 100 percent renewable energy.
Cook also directed the company to give millions of dollars to the American Red Cross and has become the largest corporate donor to (RED), a nonprofit that raises money to fight HIV/AIDS in Africa.
“Tim Cook represents the kind of success we hope all of our graduates can attain — not only because he is the CEO of the most innovative company in the world, but because he leads with dignity and uses his role to make a positive difference in the world,” Tulane President Mike Fitts said in a release.
Cook has been named to Fortune’s "World's 50 Greatest Leaders" list, has been designated "Person of the Year" by The Financial Times and was honored with the Newseum’s Free Speech Award for using his position to take a public stand on important social issues.
He received his undergraduate degree from Auburn and his MBA from Duke, where he was a Fuqua Scholar.
Past commencement speakers at Tulane have included former presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, Ellen DeGeneres, Anderson Cooper and the Dalai Lama.
This year's graduation is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 18 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. It will feature approximately 3,000 graduates and live music by Dr. Michael White and the Original Liberty Jazz Band.