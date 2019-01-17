Seeking to sidestep a hot social and political controversy, the Orleans Parish School Board voted unanimously Thursday night to suspend its rules to allow its current president and vice president to serve for another year.
The board then voted unanimously to keep John Brown Sr. at the helm as president and 4-3 to keep Leslie Ellison as vice president, after member Sarah Usdin made a motion to nominate colleague Nolan Marshall in place of Ellison.
Usdin's bid failed, however, and the board ended up keeping the same leadership for the third year in a row.
Ken Ducote, who worked for the OPSB as an educator and administrator for three decades, said board members had suspended their own rules for other purposes, but it was the first time he remembered the board suspending the rules to extend term limits for the president or vice president.
A spokeswoman for the district could not immediately confirm.
Ellison's candidacy for president had stirred up a storm of controversy in recent days because of her past positions questioning LGBTQ rights. Board member Woody Koppel was the other contender for president.
Numerous community members — including LGBTQ activists, parents, educators, school officials, medical professionals and representatives of the hospitality industry — came out to speak for and against Ellison.
In all, about 20 people spoke against Ellison and four in favor of her.
"I barely made it to this point simply because when I was growing up, the language, the progressiveness was just not there," said Mariah Moore, who identified herself as a 30-year-old transgender woman. "It's very important that children going through these schools know they’re protected and they’re loved."
But parent Regina Mouton called Ellison "fantastic" and said she personally took time out of her schedule to help Mouton's children navigate the system. "Somebody like Leslie Ellison has been a plus," Mouton said. "She has a concern about every child in this school system."
Parent Joyce Gracie protested the deferred decision on Ellison's candidacy for president. "I find it cowardly and weak that you have deferred this evening's vote," Gracie said. "History will remember this vote."
Several sources had said earlier that Ellison had locked in enough votes to secure the position.
But the tide apparently turned during the week as the protest against her potential election gained momentum, with several local health professionals and the Southern Poverty Law Center joining a handful of other groups, including the Forum for Equality Louisiana and Louisiana Trans Advocates, in urging board members to vote against Ellison.
At issue was her past opposition to anti-discrimination and anti-bullying clauses that would have spelled out protections specifically for LGBTQ students, a position she said she took in the name of religious freedom.
She made the statements in 2012 and 2013, but she declined this week to say whether her viewpoints had changed.
On Thursday, some opponents said that her appointment would have been dangerous for certain groups of students.
"We have grave concerns about the School Board being led by someone who has expressed views that open the door to discrimination against LGBTQ individuals," physician Kiersta Kurtz-Burke said in a statement signed by several other local doctors associated with such institutions as Children's Hospital and the Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
"The LGBTQ community already faces discrimination on many fronts," the statement continued. "LGBTQ teens are especially vulnerable to mental health disorders and contemplating suicide. Episodes of victimization and discrimination increase the likelihood of self-harming behavior."
Had Ellison won, it would have marked the first time she served as the board's president since being elected in 2012.
Koppel, the board's longest-serving member, served as president in 2009 and 2010.
One of them was expected to replace Brown, who has been president for two years and under normal circumstances would have been ineligible for another term.
The president's position is to a large extent ceremonial, but the person holding it does have power to set meeting agendas and assign committee members. The president also signs contracts, including those that authorize the nonprofit charter organizations managing most of the city's public schools.
The controversy arose this week after education activist and blogger Peter Cook shared a video of Ellison testifying at the state Capitol in 2012 in support of a bill that would have let charter schools exclude LGBTQ students.
At the time, Ellison was head of a charter school and was opposing a charter contract with an anti-discrimination clause she said violated the doctrines of separation of powers and freedom of religion. She was elected to the School Board that year. She now works as an administrator at Gideon Christian Fellowship International, a nondenominational church.
The SPLC, like other groups favoring LGBTQ rights, took issue with those past statements and also protested Ellison's acceptance of a $2,000 donation from the Family Research Council during her run for state Senate in 2015.
That move, the organization said, "further suggests her approval of the notion that LGBTQ youth can and should change" their sexual orientation or gender identification.
"The Family Research Council is an organization the SPLC has designated an anti-LGBTQ hate group that publicly promotes 'conversion therapy' for LGBTQ youth, a scientifically debunked practice that has been linked to increased risk of depression, anxiety, suicidality and substance abuse," the SPLC said.
In response to the pushback over some of her views, Ellison sought to focus attention on what she said were her accomplishments on the board, including her support for policy measures to direct more finances to classrooms.
Ultimately, Ellison received a vote for vice president from member Ethan Ashley, who works for the local chapter of the Anti-Defamation League.
While several board members declined to say ahead of time how they would vote, Koppel had joined Usdin in publicly saying Ellison's election would have been problematic.
"We have a diverse district, and we need to represent all points of view," Koppel said.