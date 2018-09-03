As Tropical Storm Gordon churns in the Gulf of Mexico and heads toward the northern Gulf Coast, several New Orleans-area schools have announced that they will close Tuesday.

SCHOOL CLOSURES FOR TUESDAY, SEPT. 4

-- Orleans Parish public schools

-- Archdiocese of New Orleans schools

-- InspireNOLA charter schools

-- All KIPP schools in New Orleans

-- St. George's Episcopal School

-- Grand Isle schools

-- Jefferson Parish public schools

-- St. Tammany Parish public schools

-- St. Charles Parish public schools

-- St. Bernard Parish public schools

-- St. John the Baptist Parish public schools

-- St. James Parish schools

-- Lafourche Parish public schools

-- Plaquemines Parish public schools

This story will be updated as more schools announce their plans.

