As Tropical Storm Gordon churns in the Gulf of Mexico and heads toward the northern Gulf Coast, several New Orleans-area schools have announced that they will close Tuesday.
SCHOOL CLOSURES FOR TUESDAY, SEPT. 4
-- Orleans Parish public schools
-- Archdiocese of New Orleans schools
-- InspireNOLA charter schools
-- All KIPP schools in New Orleans
-- St. George's Episcopal School
-- Grand Isle schools
-- Jefferson Parish public schools
-- St. Tammany Parish public schools
-- St. Charles Parish public schools
-- St. Bernard Parish public schools
-- St. John the Baptist Parish public schools
-- St. James Parish schools
-- Lafourche Parish public schools
-- Plaquemines Parish public schools
This story will be updated as more schools announce their plans.
