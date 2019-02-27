The Jefferson Parish School Board will vote March 13 on closing three west bank schools as part of a plan to create nine new pre-K to eighth-grade schools on the east and west banks in hopes of boosting test scores and keeping more students in school.

Under the plan, Miller Wall Elementary in Marrero and Live Oak Elementary in Waggaman will be closed. In addition, Catherine Strehle Elementary in Avondale will be converted to an alternative school.

Students from those schools will be sent to new schools, some of which will educate students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.

The new grade configuration is aimed at raising test scores, retaining more students and implementing recommendations from the system's facilities master plan, according to Superintendent Cade Brumley.

Other schools will also be affected by the plan, if it is approved by the board. In Avondale and Waggaman, Henry Ford Middle School and Cherbonnier-Rillieux Elementary will both be converted to preK-8 schools. They will absorb some students from Live Oak and Strehle.

Attendance zone changes will also shift students from Ford to Cherbonnier and Stella Worley Middle School. Some Cherbonnier students will also transfer to Ford under the plan.

In Kenner, four elementary schools and one middle school will all be converted to preK-8 schools. The elementary schools include A.C. Alexander, John James Audubon, Bissonet Plaza and Granville T. Woods. Theodore Roosevelt Middle School will also shift to the new grade configuration. Attendance zones in Kenner will be altered and several hundred students will go to new schools, Brumley said.

In Marrero and Harvey, Miller Wall will be closed and Harry S. Truman Middle School and Woodmere Elementary will be converted to pre-K through eighth grade. Wall's students will go to Truman. Allen Ellender, which is already pre-K through eighth grade, and Estelle Elementary will also absorb some new students from the other schools, according to the plan.

+7 New Jefferson schools plan: how administrators intend to boost test scores, district's grade A year ago, with the Jefferson Parish Public School System languishing with a grade of C from the state, some School Board members became conv…

The system lost approximately 550 students between the fifth and sixth grades last year, Brumley said.

Students in preK-8 schools also score better on standardized tests than those who are in traditional middle schools, which include grades six through eight, according to information provided by the school system. In fact, preK-8 schools score an average of 25 points higher than traditional middle schools in Jefferson Parish, according to the school system.

Switching to the new plan will also broaden extracurricular offerings, especially sports, at the new schools, Brumley said. Using a hub system, students from more than one school will compete on the same teams for football, basketball, baseball, basketball, volleyball, cheerleading and softball. Right now, students at pre-K through eighth grade schools are not offered sports, Brumley said.

Employees at the schools that are being closed will be retained and will be transferred to new schools. The new schools will also get extra support in the form of an extra administrator, assigning at least one master teacher to each school and additional mental health resources.

The estimated cost of implementing the plan is $1.089 million.

A public hearing has been set for 5 p.m. March 13 for the board to consider the plan.

+5 'Urgent' need for more qualified teachers in New Orleans metro area, experts say When Kelly Frisch started teaching in St. Bernard Parish 24 years ago, she hoped to inspire children in the same way as her most memorable tea…