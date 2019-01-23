After operating in Norco for 60 years, the Sacred Heart of Jesus School in St. Charles Parish will close at the end of this school year, officials with the Archdiocese of New Orleans said Wednesday morning.
The announcement, first made to parents and faculty in meetings on Tuesday night, marks the fourth time in the past few weeks that archdiocesan officials have said they would be shuttering a campus at the end of this school year.
As is the case with the other schools slated for closure, Sacred Heart in Norco has struggled with low enrollment. The school's population this year dwindled to just 80 students. The school took students starting at age 2 through the 7th grade.
"It is truly overwhelming to think about the extraordinary impact of the school's ministry in Catholic education on the Norco community and beyond," said Catholic Schools Superintendent Dr. RaeNell Houston. "Despite this history and strong legacy, over the years, the student enrollment at Sacred Heart has dropped to a point where it is not sustainable."
In early January, Houston announced the historic St. Peter Claver School in the Treme would close after being in operation for nearly 100 years.
And last week, officials said two local Catholic schools that have focused on students with special needs -- Holy Rosary School in New Orleans and Our Lady of Divine Providence School in Metairie -- will close at the end of this school year.
In that case, another school that will serve many of those students, St. Thérèse Academy for Exceptional Learners, will open at the OLDP campus this fall.
For years, the archdiocese has struggled with waning populations in its schools, leading to multiple mergers and closures. Among other factors, the decline is attributed to new public charter schools luring parents away from Catholic schools, higher tuition for Catholic and other private schools and declining birth and baptismal rates among Catholics.
On Wednesday, Sarah McDonald, a spokeswoman for the archdiocese, said that no more Catholic school closures were planned for the rest of the school year.
Houston also said the staff of the Office of Catholic Schools would work with Norco families to make the transition to a new school "as smooth as possible."
Catholic school principals in the area have pledged their support to students registering from Sacred Heart, she said, and voucher students will be able to transfer at the end of the year to another Catholic school that accepts scholarship students "through a process negotiated with the Louisiana Department of Education."
"Please know that the entire Sacred Heart community is in my prayers and will remain there as we move through this period of transition and, in time, celebration of the 60 years of Catholic education in Norco," Houston said.