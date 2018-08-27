A year after promising to take measures to protect students from any lead that may be coming out of the tap, officials have begun installing water filters on drinking fountains in all district-owned New Orleans public schools.
Contractors began installing the EcoWater Systems filters Friday at McDonogh 35 and will place them on water fountains at every district-owned building. After that, the filters will be placed on kitchen faucets, Orleans Parish School Board spokeswoman Dominique Ellis said.
No one knows whether New Orleans schools have high lead levels in their water systems.
Orleans Parish schools were tested for lead in water fountains in 1989, shortly after the federal Lead Contamination Control Act became law. But it’s not clear if they’ve been tested since then.
Initially, the plan was to install the filters last fall, but the contract was delayed.
Children are especially susceptible to lead poisoning, which affects the part of the brain responsible for abstract thought, attention and memory. Experts say there is no safe level of lead for children.
Two years ago, as officials were indicted in the Flint, Michigan, lead-tainted water crisis, both the Orleans Parish School Board and the Recovery School District announced they would test the taps in their schools for lead.
Instead, after input from experts and amid concerns that the Sewerage & Water Board could dispute the test results, the two districts — which have since been combined under the OPSB — decided to install filters.
Experts said that would be the safest solution for the city’s schools. Even if schools had been tested, their lead levels could fluctuate, the experts said. Water line replacement and street construction can disturb lead pipes and release the neurotoxin into water.
The S&WB has been criticized for failing to alert residents about construction work that could pose that risk.
The district’s bidding process for filters began last year, but it’s taken until this month to finalize a contract. Last year, the district said it would test the water in schools for lead after the filters were installed.
In October, the school board allotted $800,000 to install the filters in all district-owned buildings. Charter schools that own their own campuses or rent facilities can opt-in to the contract and pay to have the filters installed, too.
The filters also are supposed to protect against harmful microbes, which are a concern when the city falls under a boil-water advisory. Those advisories have caused some schools to cancel classes.