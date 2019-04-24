A high school senior at the International High School of New Orleans has been accepted to 115 colleges and universities and was offered nearly $3.8 million total in scholarships.
That gives Antoinette Love, the 18-year-old who plans to major in elementary education, the distinction of being among the top seniors accepted by the most colleges with the most financial offers, according to school officials.
“I started applying in September, and just kept applying and applying until my tiny mailbox at home was suddenly overflowing with letter after letter and dozens of scholarship offers,” said Love, a native New Orleanian.
As of Tuesday, Love was still awaiting responses from 12 more schools, International High School officials said.
International High School of New Orleans is a public, college preparatory charter school located in the Central Business District. It's a Type 2 charter, which means it's open to all Louisiana residents.
She's not the only International High School student to get impressive responses from schools -- last year, another senior there, Darrin Francois, was accepted into 91 colleges and got offered more than $2.8 million in scholarships.
Love, who was born to Anthony and Yolanda Love when they were teenagers, is the oldest of five children. Her siblings range in age from 9 to 15, her mother said.
“I was nervous when her dad and I had her at the young ages of 15 and 17 and I was frightened when she was viciously attacked by a dog as a two-year-old and survived,” said Yolanda, who gave birth to her daughter six weeks prematurely. Antoinette only weighed 4.4 pounds when she was born.
School officials describe Love as a "gifted painter" who received guidance and motivation from her counselor, Denise James.
She's been inducted into the National Senior Beta Club, the National Honor Society, the National English Honor Society, and Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society in her four years at IHSNO.
She said she spends most of her time, however, helping her four siblings, including her 15-year-old brother, who suffers from cystic fibrosis.
She says she plans to visit several colleges that have awarded her scholarships in the next few weeks.
When it comes to tips for other high school seniors, Love said her advice is to “apply, apply, apply.”
“This really is a dream come true,” she said. “All my hours of studying, writing and classes have paid off in the best possible way and I can’t wait to move forward and start my college education.”