Nunez Community College in Chalmette was placed on a censure list issued by a national professors' advocacy group on Saturday, four months after being cited for allegedly terminating a long-term associate English professor as a "retaliatory measure."
The American Association of University Professors had in February alleged Nunez Community College violated Richard Schmitt's academic freedom when dismissing him without cause after he had accused administrators of providing inaccurate information in a regional accreditation report.
After serving as an associate professor for 22 years, Schmitt, who was non-tenured, was fired in spring of 2018 via conference call with Tina Tinney, the college's newly appointed chancellor.
The association's investigators said Tinney gave no reasons except that Schmitt was an "at-will" employee, and that the college disregarded common higher education practices and academic due process by refusing to offer him a dismissal hearing.
"The committee concluded, without any stated cause for dismissal, that his position was terminated in retaliation," said Gregory Scholtz, the AAUP's director of the Department of Academic Freedom, Tenure and Governance. "That's about as blatant a violation of academic freedom as we see."
Nunez Community College officials had declined to participate in the AAUP's investigation.
In a statement issued Monday, Tinney said that the college supports freedom of speech and academic expression for faculty, and that personnel decisions are "carefully vetted" by the college, its board and its legal counsel.
"Any allegations of retaliatory behavior by Nunez Community College is unsubstantiated and the college stands by its decision," Tinney said. "Most importantly, all decisions are intended to ensure the future of our college and the success of our students."
Quintin Taylor, a spokesman for the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, also said in February that it supports freedom of speech and academic expression.
The New Orleans Advocate was unable to reach Schmitt.
The AAUP's investigations are based on site visits and interviews. Delegates vote once a year on a censure list, which includes schools that allegedly violate best practices for academic freedom and tenure, and a sanction list of schools that have alleged governance issues.
The organization's censure and sanctions are symbolic actions, but institutions often work hard to get off the "black list."
Idaho State University, for example, recently approved a new Faculty Senate constitution after being sanctioned in 2011 when the Idaho State Board of Education suspended the Faculty Senate on the recommendation of the university’s president, according to an Inside HigherEd article.
Nunez Community College was established in Chalmette in 1992 when the Louisiana Legislature merged Elaine P. Nunez Technical Institute and St. Bernard Parish Community College. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, it enrolls approximately 2,600 students, and has 46 full-time faculty members and 54 part-time instructors.
In 1999, the institution abolished its tenure system when it was transferred to the Board of Supervisors for the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, which serves as its governing board.
Since then, the college has appointed faculty and staff on contracts for up to a year only, a practice that the AAUP says violates commonly accepted academic standards under the 1940 Statement of Principle on Academic Freedom and Tenure. Those standards state that tenure should be awarded for lengthy service.
The circumstances surrounding Schmitt's termination can be traced back to 2017, according to AAUP's investigation, when the college underwent a reaccreditation process for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
The accreditors found that the institution had failed to document student success rates and required that the college start submitting monitoring reports.
A few months later, when Tinney became chancellor, she gave Schmitt an additional role as a program manager for general studies and required him to start documenting the "student learning outcomes." She also hired a consultant to help him create the reports, according to the AAUP report.
Schmitt and the consultant disagreed about material used in the reports, and the conflict came to a head when Schmitt sent Tinney a letter in February 2018 questioning an “unethical approach” to documenting certain aspects of student achievement, the report said.
That followed an argument Schmitt had with Donalyn Lott, an administrator at Nunez, who allegedly offered Schmitt "suggestions" on how to alter an accrediting form.
After Tinney allegedly told Schmitt that she found his allegation "offensive," he offered to resign as program manager, but not as assistant professor, and she accepted his resignation, according to investigators.
The report said that three weeks later, Schmitt noticed that documents to be sent to the accreditor still listed him as the author, and asked for his name to be removed from the documents as he had “had very little to do with” their “final production,” adding that he sought “neither credit nor accountability for reports that bear only vague resemblance to the documents” he had drafted.
The following week the chancellor denied his request, and then later told him via phone call that his annual teaching contract wouldn't be renewed.
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools received a complaint from Schmitt about the material Nunez submitted, but it concluded there was “insufficient actionable evidence” to affect accreditation.
On Monday, Scholtz said that Nunez could likely get off the censure list by adopting policies for giving faculty members hearings before firing them.
He added that while the AAUP's actions are symbolic, they can be "a very bad thing" for a school's reputation. There are only 58 schools currently on the censure list.
"It's something that's not imposed lightly," Scholtz said. "If I were faculty member looking for a job I would think twice about taking a position there."