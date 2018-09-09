As 6-year-old Shaya Stross traced Hebrew letters on flash cards Friday morning, his teacher, Chaya Ceitlin, slowly and deliberately helped him sound them out. His other classmates — just three students — colored on Hebrew reading worksheets as he worked.
Shaya is a student at the Torah Academy of New Orleans, a Jewish day school in Metairie, where he is learning in an exceedingly small class environment. Altogether, he is one of 70 students enrolled at the school, which includes prekindergarten to eighth grade.
Despite its tiny size, officials at the Torah Academy say the school is experiencing a "renaissance" in local Jewish instruction.
The school has enjoyed a comeback in the past several years, more than tripling in size from when it struggled just to survive after Hurricane Katrina. This year, officials are celebrating its largest enrollment to date.
And as of this month, the Torah Academy's future looks even brighter, thanks to a $1.8 million donation — the largest private gift to date to support Jewish school education in New Orleans.
"This is a major achievement for Jewish life in New Orleans and a testament to the school’s success,” said Rabbi Yossi Chesney, the director of development. “The gift will establish Jewish education in New Orleans for many years to come by ensuring a viable and thriving traditional Jewish day school for the children in our community.”
The school initially started in 1970 as Lakeshore Hebrew Day School. In 1994, it became the Torah Academy; it is now one of two Jewish schools in the New Orleans area.
While many traditional Jewish schools separate Judaic and standard curriculums, Torah Academy integrates the two, while also borrowing heavily from the Reggio Emilia and Montessori philosophies. Since its inception, its tailor-made system and dual Judaic-secular curriculum have attracted a number of families.
In 2005, Torah had 60 students enrolled, the most since the school’s founding more than a decade earlier. Then came Katrina, which destroyed the Metairie building and forced some families to move away from New Orleans and never return.
The school reopened in 2006, but fewer students and a diminished Jewish community led to lower revenue and a smaller staff. The building where it had operated since 1994 proved to be unusable, and the school began bouncing around, operating out of a former Catholic school one year and at the Chabad Jewish Center the next as it raised funds and reorganized.
Then, the school's board purchased the site of the old school, demolished it and began construction on a new, $5.7 million building funded mostly with Federal Emergency Management Agency money.
The 16,000-square-foot school has eight classrooms and two kosher kitchens, plus a gym, auditorium and fenced-in yard for students to enjoy recess.
Still, when the building first opened in 2014, the school was still in "survival mode," Rabbi Michoel Kerendian said at the time, as it had only 22 students enrolled.
The school also had taken on lots of debt to open the facility, particularly because the enrollment was so small.
Years of what officials say was "planning, rebuilding and boots-on-the-ground work" later, the school is for the first time in more than a decade surpassing its pre-Katrina enrollment.
The increased class sizes are also due to general trends happening with Jewish culture in the New Orleans area, according to Rivkie Chesney, the school's Hebrew studies principal and wife of Rabbi Yossi Chesney.
"Lots of families are moving here. There are lots of transplants," Rivkie Chesney said, gesturing to students.
She attributed the resurgence to new job opportunities in the medical field and beyond but also to the fact that the Torah Academy is again thriving.
Although there is another local school for Judaic study — the Jewish Community Day School — it too has suffered enrollment problems, especially after its board decided to actively recruit non-Jewish families, according to a 2013 article from the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.
"Some people had family here, but they felt they couldn't move back because there was no school for them," Rivkie Chesney told The New Orleans Advocate.
Now, she said, the classes at Torah Academy are larger, but still close-knit and devoted to Jewish culture.
On Friday, teachers could be seen asking about students' families and weekend plans as pre-K and kindergarten students rolled challah bread in preparation for the sabbath, and fourth-graders were busy studying the Torah.
“This is a school where every child and every family — no matter their background or level of observance — is important and valued,” said parent Orit Naghi, who moved to New Orleans in 2013 and enrolled her son in the school the following year. “The staff greet the children like friends because that is what they truly are.”
Rabbi Yochanan Rivkin, the school's president, said he is optimistic that the Torah Academy is headed for even more expansion and growth in the future, largely due to the $1.8 million donation from Rosina Slater, a childless widow who has invested in Jewish education at the school.
Those funds are going toward the school's "Burn the Mortgage" campaign, meant to eradicate the debt the board took on to reopen after Katrina. So far, the school has raised $2.7 million of its $3.5 million goal.
“We expect Mrs. Slater’s donation to lead to more people coming forward with significant gifts," Rivkin said.
The school will be hosting a dedication ceremony for the renamed Rosina and Joseph Slater Torah Academy at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the school, 5210 W. Esplanade Ave.