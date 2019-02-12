Nearly a year after the CEO of Einstein Charter Schools stepped down amid a dispute with the Orleans Parish School Board over yellow school bus transportation, the charter network that runs four public schools in New Orleans has picked a new leader.
Following about 40 minutes of executive session during a meeting on Tuesday night, the board voted 5-2 to install Michael McKenzie, the executive principal for the Houston-region University of Texas-University Charter Schools, as the network's newest CEO.
Board members Maya Edwards, Clarice Kirkland, Angela Vance, Durell Laurent and Lauren Narcisse voted for McKenzie. Sarah Dawkins and Chris Bowman voted for another candidate, Anna Caminita.
McKenzie replaces Daniel Davis, the organization's chief strategy officer, who had been serving as interim CEO while the board looked for a new permanent leader.
Shawn Toranto, the former CEO, stepped down last April just weeks after the charter organization resolved a months-long dispute with the Orleans Parish School Board over busing its youngest students.
The charter organization had been heavily criticized for deciding to offer vouchers for public transportation rather than yellow school buses for the network's elementary students.
The issue was only resolved after the OPSB threatened to yank the charters from the network's two elementary school campuses. At that point, the board voted to supply yellow buses, according to several reports.
McKenzie, a Baton Rouge native, was one of four finalists who had been whittled down from a pool of more than 70 applicants.
Aside from McKenzie and Caminita, an educator since 1993 with experience teaching in Orleans, St. Charles and Jefferson parishes, the board had considered keeping Davis on as permanent CEO and hiring Sean Gallagher, who helped open Akili Academy under the Recovery School District and served as a teacher in Philadelphia.
McKenzie previously served as the schools leadership coach of the Summer Principals Academy for Columbia University Teachers College and was the school leadership development director for Southern Methodist University in Dallas.
He was also a former special education teacher and principal for Houston public schools, and in New Orleans he served as a transformation principal for Sarah T. Reed High School and a founding leader of NET NOLA High School under the Recovery School District.
The charter network oversees roughly 1,500 students in its four schools: Einstein High, Einstein Middle, and its two elementary schools, Einstein Charter Village de l'Est and Einstein Charter Sherwood Forest.
The middle and high schools are C-rated, and the two elementary schools both got D letter grades on the state's last report cards, according to the Louisiana Department of Education.
However, the schools' growth scores — a metric used by state officials and schools to show progress from one year to the next — show that overall, the children's academic performance is improving.
The high school got an A for growth on this year's report cards and all the other schools got a B for growth.
In a statement, board members said that while the organization was "extremely proud" of the students' strong academic progress, they acknowledged that it had been a year of issues and changes, and that they were up for "constructive challenges."
"This board has been faced with tough decisions about our school's finances and leadership as we decide how we wish to enter the future taking the best possible course of action for our children," the statement read. "We believe Michael’s innovative academic leadership in the University Charter School in Texas will complement the vision we have of Einstein’s future. We look forward to introducing him to New Orleans."
The board said it will hold a series of meetings after Mardi Gras to allow parents, students and staff to meet with the new CEO.